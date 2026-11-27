Justin Davies

Trade Places

Independent

The notion of a ‘Christmas single’ can drum up a number of preconceptions, many of those resembling Mariah Carey or Michael Bublé blasting out of department store speakers in the midst of the stressful shopping rush.

Justin Davies’ new single, Trade Places, however, comes more from an Australian lineage best represented by Cold Chisel’s Home And Broken Hearted and Paul Kelly’s How To Make Gravy. The song exists in a contemporary context – what Christmas can and does mean in everyday life, with nary a sleigh bell or ‘ho-ho-ho’ in the mix.

So what has he done? Amidst the Christmas stockings and snow globe decorations, come the usual credit card woes and seasonal reflections with a realisation that perhaps you’re luckier than you think. Davies does this wrapped up in a swinging rhythm with blues-based guitar solos that would leave Stevie Ray Vaughan and Albert Collins feeling appropriately merry.

A worthy follow-up to his excellent single The Library in May, Trade Places could well propel Justin Davies into a Happy New Year indeed.

BOB GORDON



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