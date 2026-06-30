Review: Justin Davies’ The Library

Justin Davies

The Library

Independent

A gigging guitarist in a wide variety of bands over the last two decades, Justin Davies has become an accomplished singer/songwriter over the last five years. Taking a deep dive into open mic nights to road test and tweak his original material has been a tried and true approach that has strengthened his songwriting and seen his previous singles, Cloudy Thinking, Come To My Way Of Thinking and Stuck, gain country airplay around the world, including in Nashville and Tamworth.

His new single, The Library, has more of a rough-hewn country blues feel. It drives along but is also a slow, yet catchy burn which weaves its way into a blistering guitar solo and back.

Lyrically it’s a warm, reflective song about memory, missed moments and the quiet intimacy of a connection that never quite became something more, the sliding doors that… didn’t.

Davies is an evocative storyteller who leaves the listener with plenty to ponder and interpret as you will. The Library is an appropriate title indeed.

BOB GORDON

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