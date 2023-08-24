Review: Joanna’s Candelit Soirée at Kidogo Arthouse

Joanna’s Candelit Soirée at Kidogo Arthouse

w/ Fiona Rea, Nigel Healy

Saturday, August 10, 2023 Hosted by Joanna Morrison at Kidogo Arthouse, Joanna’s Candelit Soirée paired a home cooked style meal with the captivating melodies of Fiona Rea and Nigel Heal. Kidogo Arthouse provided the ultimate intimate setting for the soiree to occur. Walking into the venue, guests could quickly get their first drink and admire the indigenous artwork on the walls. As the event got underway, patrons made their way into the intimate seated main area through a small, almost hobbit-sized doorway and were directed to the available seats. Photos taken by Yebo photography, showed ballet dancers in various poses. On delivery of the entree and mains, Fiona Rea and Nigel Healy took to the stage to play the first set of their show. Starting with an original love song by Fiona, the audience enjoyed the slow, jazzy style vocals and guitars.

Fiona Rea

Nigel followed to sing a Nanci Griffith song called Once in a Very Blue Moon. Nigel's angelic voice filled the room while the harmonies from both singers complemented the tune perfectly. When singing Summers End by John Prime, they made you feel like you should be daydreaming in front of a fire in the lounge room on a rainy day. The set brought together a mix of Irish covers and original music by Fiona Rea; taking stories from her and her family's life and transforming them into song, which brought out an array of emotions from the audience. Fiona and Nigel have an amazing dynamic as a duo. Between each song, Fiona was exceptionally engaging with the audience, bringing her personality and humour out for all to see.

Fiona Rea and Nigel Healy