Jewel Owusu at Wyola

w/ Janelle Komakech and Pearl

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Given the lo-fi bedroom electronica feel of Jewel Owusu’s recorded music, it was heartening to see a collection of guitars and a drum kit sharing the stage with a laptop at Wyola on Saturday night. Born in Hong Kong and raised in New Zealand and Perth, Melbourne-based Filipino-Ghanaian artist Jewel Owusu was back in WA to close her first national headline tour, celebrating her debut album ecosystem in a rather fitting environment.

With the predominantly young crowd gathered around clusters of tables, the evening started with something of a friends-and-family vibe. A few punters were even making shadow puppets against a wall at one point. It was refreshing to be in a live music venue where the experience wasn’t dominated by alcohol, although the room’s acoustics weren’t always kind to the musicians.

Janelle Komakech

Opening proceedings was Owusu’s cousin Janelle Komakech, whose delicate guitar-led indie pop had a folk-like simplicity to its storytelling. On songs like Bloodshed, Komakech established the mood with her acoustic guitar before the band joined in. The jazz-informed phrasing of Invisible String showed the richness of her voice without the need for vocal theatrics, although a quieter mix would have done her more justice.

With her brother on drums, Komakech was relishing her first opportunity to bring these songs to life with a band. There were encouraging glimpses of an ensemble finding its feet, particularly in the lovely, almost shoegazey instrumental passage they played while she tuned. What better argument for the need for venues that give emerging artists the opportunity to develop this side of their craft in front of an audience. Closing with Summer, an ode to childhood and family, Komakech interpolated Champagne Supernova into the song, her voice soaring. It’s exciting to imagine her singing her own lyrics and melodies with the same conviction as she does a song that has long been embraced by others.

Pearl

Pearl‘s opening funk number transported me, for better or worse, to a boozy night at Universal Bar. While citing Steely Dan and Nina Simone as influences, the band didn’t quite have their sense of restraint. A little Fleetwood Mac-style ’70s revivalism seemed closer to their sound, though things got particularly interesting when a switch back to keys evoked the rhythm and vocal phrasing of Fiona Apple’s Criminal, complete with a fun keyboard run and brief drum solo.

A Sam Sparro cover veered into wedding-band territory, but an original about a car with no air conditioning and living half an hour from the beach offered the kind of local relatability that could help Pearl find their own identity. Given the band’s chatter during their peers’ sets, a friendly piece of advice: developing as a band is as much about listening to other musicians as it is about your own time on stage…

Jewel Owusu

A prerecorded introduction to Jewel Owusu‘s set laid out the album’s premise that everything is connected. There was something familiar about its playful delivery, recalling a particular kind of Australian girlhood that Ninajirachi also taps into: a life lived partly online, with electronica as a means of self-expression. Even the cute, anime-inflected design on Owusu’s merch felt part of this world. I don’t feel like myself saw Owusu alternate between an almost spoken mantra and soaring vocals, while about u (one for the OGs, she told us) recalled Erika de Casier in its club-forward production.

Bouncing around the stage on small heart, the self-professed lover girl made a case for rejecting nonchalance and embracing romance. A subsequent interlude about the boredom of having to temper one’s personality to accommodate what men want was particularly welcome. On give me grace, the image of a face leaving an imprint on a couch after a prolonged period of sadness was given a delicate treatment, her upper register softening to a whisper against layers of vocals.

Introducing ecosystem, Owusu spoke of creating the conditions for each other to bloom. For a generation that spent some of its formative years connecting through screens during COVID, there was something especially lovely about seeing this idea play out in the room. Repeated vocal phrases and beats built a sense of warmth, mirrored in the blissed-out expression of her guitarist.

Jewel Owusu

Elsewhere, Owusu’s electronic pop recalled another Aus contemporary, daine, though minus the emo, and a guest appearance from local singer Sophie leant into something like SZA’s pop-punk F2F. The live drums brought some welcome punch to the electronics. Perhaps it’s just me fan-girling… but can we get this girl in a room with Ninajirachi, stat?

Introducing blurryeyed, a standout for the night, Owusu recalled feeling so low after a Sydney show that she’d considered giving up. The contrast between that emotional exhaustion and the joy and beauty of the music was particularly affecting. Open-palmed but not defeated. By the final number, with her dreads flying and the snare cutting through the electronic beats, she’d got the crowd jumping.

Wyola might be better suited to quieter sets that encourage a lean-in, but spaces like this are vital to a healthy music ecosystem. Owusu’s infectious enthusiasm and appreciation for those around her were a reminder that growing as an artist doesn’t have to be a solitary pursuit. Perhaps we could give as much attention to the conditions that sustain our musicians as we do to the individuals themselves.

CAT LANDRO

Photos by Linda Dunjey

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