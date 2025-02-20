Review: Jesus Christ Superstar at Crown Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar at Crown Theatre

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Jesus Christ Superstar arrived in Perth with a blaze of glory on Sunday night, offering a powerful and unforgettable experience. From its evocative rock score to its deep and relatable themes, this show captivates from start to finish. In fact, the audience was so captivated that after many incredible vocal numbers, there was a chapel-like hush from the crowd, only broken by the opening notes of the next breathtaking song.

And breathtaking they were. Robert Tripolino as Jesus and Javon King as Judas were absolute superstars. King’s portrayal of Judas’ anger, confusion, and self-destruction demonstrated an emotional range rarely seen in musicals, reflecting the inner fears and uncertainty that hide in us all. The performance range of Tripolino as Jesus was incredible, jumping from the serene sermons to the angry anthems and the astonishing high notes to a live guitar solo. Jesus is obviously an iconic and challenging role to take on for any performer, but Tripolino seemed born to play the role, and better than seen before—even surpassing the iconic 1992 Australian version by John Farnham.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera, meaning there is no dialogue to progress the story, so it is useful to know the basics. This is an emotional and complex story to communicate only with song and movement, but they do it so well. Set across the final week of Jesus’ life, the first act is Jesus’ arrival and miracles in Jerusalem, juxtaposed with Judas’ inner turmoil and discord.

The second act is the betrayal by Judas, the arrest and trials of Jesus, the denial of Peter, and of course, the crucifixion, with a nod to the resurrection. The show’s creators, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, are on record saying they had differing opinions on if the show should end with a crucifixion or resurrection. One could argue that the point of the musical is to raise questions about Jesus, not to answer them for us.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The choreography in Jesus Christ Superstar is nothing short of spectacular. From the frantic and fierce crazed mobs in Hosanna to the more intimate, soulful moments like the Last Supper, the choreography is always in sync with the narrative. The style is reminiscent of the choreography in the rebellious smash hit Hamilton, with loose-fitting neutral costumes, repetitive movements, and dance cannons suggesting crowds much bigger than those onstage.

The dances are infused with energy and passion, particularly the pink-haired powerhouse of Darcey Eagle as Mob Leader. She may be the smallest on stage, but she gave the biggest performance. This production has also taken some brave creative artistic choices, most of which paid off in mesmerising visuals, such as the eerie silver-stained hands, subtle crosses hidden in the set design and choreography, terrific tableaus, use of rock concert microphones over headpieces, and the sceptre microphones of the high priests.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Unfortunately, a few decisions felt tacky and overdone, like the dancing crosses in the temple and the use of glitter during the 39 lashes—in such a dark moment, simply the face of Jesus in pain, the jerking body, and the echoes of the cracking whip would have been far more impactful. Glitter is one creative leap too far.

Even if you have seen Jesus Christ Superstar before, this rendition is different enough to make it worthwhile again. The artistic decisions, casting, and stunning choreography elevate this production from a superstar to a 10/10 supernova.

MELISSA MANN

