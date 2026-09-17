Review: Jade Rich’s quite the view (underwater)

Jade Rich

quite the view (underwater)

Independent

Rising above the surf with shades of Caroline Polachek and FKA Twigs, Jade Rich’s quite the view (underwater) deserves to make waves.

Describing the track as the fruits of “day one in the studio,” following a doomscroll on her development trip to Los Angeles to collaborate with producer Stephen Beerkens (The Faim) on her upcoming album, we can only wait in anticipation for the full release. ‘Day one,’ produced a song that expertly walks the line between introspective and captivating, its intense contemplation never suffocating the sound. May single how we were hails from the same project with Beerkens; the two releases both threaded with the same intelligent reflectiveness and paving the way for a highly anticipated LP.

quite the view (underwater) begins measured and mellow and returns to that space throughout the track like a tide rises and falls. The outro’s refrain of “Two steps forward and I fall right back,” perfectly encapsulates this returning cycle, the notion of non-linear personal growth at the song’s heart. The ‘underwater,’ motif runs from top to bottom, Rich taking a confessional approach and recognising that at one’s lowest, at the ocean floor, fighting a current or barely staying afloat, there is still beauty to be found.

The first chorus drags us out of the depths, an electronic edge gleaned from the subtly layered vocals. By the time it returns, it feels like a resolution – the natural answer to the questioning verses. We were always meant to be here, drifting through an alt-pop dreamscape, self-assured rather than wondering.

Rich’s quite the view (underwater) should easily slot into playlists dominated by today’s indie and alternative pop figureheads, with ethereal textures, atmospheric synths and a driving emotional core. The album awaits, with a tough act to follow.

ABBY GREER

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