Review: Jade Rich at Four5Nine

Jade Rich at Four5Nine

w/ Sago, Lander, Kaeda Daze

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Following on from the release of Mind Reader in April, Jade Rich celebrated the release of her new single Polite with a launch show at Four5Nine on Saturday night.

Kaeda Daze

Down in Four5Nine, the stage was surrounded by red curtains and ambient lighting, reminiscent of the red room from Twin Peaks. Kaeda Daze started the night off with her beautiful vocals and autobiographical lyrics, including a song about her experience in the Melbourne lockdowns. Daze is certainly an artist to listen out for as she grows and develops her craft. Lander were up next, and the four-piece entertained the growing crowd with a set of soulful and ambient RnB compositions. While 5-10 minute songs without any lyrics might not be for everyone, their energy and passion were clearly noticeable, and the songs allowed for easy listening over drinks and conversations. The final support act on the night were Sago, another neo-soul group from Perth who performed RnB and jazz-inspired songs akin to Amy Winehouse’s debut album Frank. Along with their own songs, the five-piece played covers of No Diggity by Blackstreet and American Boy by Estelle and Kanye West.

Jade Rich