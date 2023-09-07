Review: Jack Ladder at Mojos Bar

Jack Ladder at Mojos Bar

w/ Billy Charles, Arthington Stack

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Is there a figure in Australian music that is more dedicated to their craft than Jack Ladder? The Australian singer songwriter (real name Tim Rogers) has been plying his trades ince the mid 2000s and has amassed fans among a slew of high-profile contributors.

He opened for Weyes Blood in Sydney, and Brandon Flowers is a massive fan which explained Ladder’s inclusion as opener for The Killers on their Australia and New Zealand tour in the latter half of 2022. Jack Ladder’s forte in dark, largely synth-driven Australiana plays like a cross-pollination of the romanticism of The Triffids, the darkness of early synth acts like Suicide, and the absurdist yet genius hobo lyricism of Tom Waits.

All three were in evidence at Mojos on Saturday night as Jack Ladder played an intimate set whose looseness matched the ragged barfly mystique that the man cultivates, knowingly or not. The band was a tad late to start, with Jack later explaining that their flight had been delayed and the opener had to kick into gear a mere 30 minutes after leaving airport arrivals.

First off the block was Billy Charles and he more than lived up to the task. A young singer-songwriter sporting a tartan cap and guitar in hand, Charles had a natural charisma. His slew of tunes, equal parts romantic with schlocky, certainly helped his case. Princess was a Phil Collins esque slice of pop rock, while the knowingly silly Sauna saw him take his shirt off. Closer It’s Not My Fault I Can’t Stop Looking At You was a rollicking ersatz show tune. With material this strong out the gate, Charles looks to slot in nicely amongst the established masters of Australian absurdism like Kirin J Callinan and Alex Cameron.

The same could be said for his follow-up in the fresh-faced Arthington Stack. With spare guitar as the instrument of choice and less reliance on keys, Stack had a more traditional yet cynical vibe, echoing a young David Byrne at times. His somewhat abrasive comments to the crowd, coupled against Charles’ deference to “Mojo” as a patron saint rather than a venue, made light of the intimate nature of the evening in farflung Perth.

50 Daggers dropped the silliness in favour of chiming guitar beauty however, and single Golden Orbe was a standout which sounded anthemic live compared to its pared-back studio version. His cover of LDR’s Video Games was an accomplished surprise, and the inclusion of Guided By Voices deep cut Canteen Plums gave some insight into his well-rounded influences.