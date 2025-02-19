Review: Interflow’s Leaving Without You

Interflow

Leaving Without You

Independent

Interflow have been working hard on their craft in Perth venues since they were barely out of school back in 2019. Consistency and quality have reigned and evolved throughout—with a 2020 EP and a 2022 debut album along the way—and their new single, Leaving Without You, is clear evidence of that.

From the classic ’70s rock meets 90s pop-punk guitar crunch from Will Gibbs and Sully Grove to the cracking dynamics of rhythm section Charlie Pascoe (drums) and Finley Dores-Henderson (bass), you’d be hard-pressed to find a more crunchingly infectious single release this year.

It’s a tale of walking out on a love gone wrong, and singer Jacob Willis-Fulford’s lyrics convey that frustration, and his impressive tenor vocal just rams the message well and truly home.

Leaving Without You is the first of many single releases for Interflow in 2025. If the rest are anything like this, it’s going to be a very good year indeed.

BOB GORDON

