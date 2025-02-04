Review: Ikea Wars at State Theatre Centre of WA

Ikea Wars at Middar Room at State Theatre Centre of WA

Friday, January 31, 2025

‘Hot’ and ‘wet’ aren’t words typically associated with furniture assembly, but they perfectly captured the intensity of the situation during a particularly heated moment at Ikea Wars on Friday night. Not only did they encapsulate the sheer panic of addressing the largest crowd the performers had spoken to, but also the discomfort of being in Perth during the back end of a January heatwave.

These two words were used during a high-intensity vengeance card played by performer Jonathon Paterson towards rival Esther. As a result, Esther was forced to wear host and creator Kieran Bullock’s suit jacket, effectively sabotaging her progress on her half-built kitchen trolley. Even the slightly illegal use of a power tool snuck into the venue couldn’t help Esther, and much to Kieran’s chagrin and the delight of the front-row hecklers, Esther, in a moment of frustration, described his jacket as “hot and wet.”

The exchange fit vehemently with the undertone of Ikea Wars. Created in 2017 with the basis of building a toilet seat on stage whilst monologuing, Kieran Bullock has discovered people’s joy of jointly watching people suffer whilst building furniture and their vexing entertainment at the frustrations felt at the furniture being built incorrectly.

The premise of this show is simple, which makes it so delightful. Two comedians, often also performing at the festival, are pitted against each other in the name of entertainment. Who can build this seemingly easy piece of Ikea furniture the fastest, using only the tools provided by the host?

At any point during the show, the competitors could play three sabotage cards that they picked at the start of the show. The ‘butler’ play card led to Jon performing a rousing sea shanty, while the much-anticipated ‘cyclone’ card saw him being promptly abused with a Kmart spray bottle and miniature fan. These early misadventures set up Jon as the underdog of the contest, which ultimately made his victory even sweeter.

Audience interaction was expressly encouraged throughout, with interruptions and suggestions from the front rows often changing the decisions of the competitors for better or worse—depending on what you may consider quality entertainment. There were other ways for audience members to become directly involved in the show, through the ‘phone-a-friend’ card, which led to the revelation that some people build Ikea furniture for fun in their own competitions—a quest that half the audience was baffled by.

Overall, it was a rousing performance in the face of a raucous and demanding crowd. Ikea Wars is a show that can be recommended to everyone and anyone over the age of 13, as profanities may be used and evil ideas for weekend plans may be conjured. Whether it be date night or just an excuse to go out, Ikea Wars is a show to watch.

ELLA FLATAU HARRISON

