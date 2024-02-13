Review: HANS: DISCO SPEKTAKULÄR at L’Euro Grande

HANS: DISCO SPEKTAKULÄR at L’Euro Grande

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

While European Food’s warehouse might be sufficient for a large supply of small goods, one of Europe’s biggest personalities definitely tests its capacity.

Hans set the show’s tone right from the get-go, kicking off with Elton John’s The Bitch is Back. He seemed to embrace the song’s title as he strutted multiple laps of the catwalk, dressed in a sleeveless, sequined outfit that revealed itself to be a multicoloured pattern under the right light. He was flanked by two equally sequined dancers, revealed to be known as The Lucky Bitches.

The theme from the opener continued, as Hans’ following monologue almost seemed like an extension of the song. With jokes about Basil Zempilas and Rita Saffioti, the Berliner showed insight into some of the less popular figures of our state. Then Hans discovered Linda. It all started with a joke about the slightly older demographic in the audience when Linda appeared to him, perched in the front row. Throughout the evening’s monologues, she was portrayed as a woman with a wealth of life experiences.

Continuing to display his meandering mastery, Hans strolled to a grand piano situated at the rear of the stage next to the two musicians. Hans more than held his own alongside the backing musicians, with high-paced runs, like a modern Liberace.

There’s a Tom Waits quote that goes, “A gentleman is someone who can play the accordion but doesn’t.” However, Hans comes across more as a lovable bitch than a gentleman, and the appearance of an accordion strapped to his flamboyantly clad chest proved it. Some jokes about the not-so-dearly-departed George Pell preceded a squeeze box rendition of Madonna’s Like a Prayer and Kylie Minogue’s I Should Be So Lucky.

Audience participants are a staple of Fringe World, but more than a few amusing minutes on stage were required from volunteers in this show. Two male participants were selected and taken backstage for a costume change as time passed with more accordion music—this time a frantic polka-inspired medley of classic Australian songs, including Beds Are Burning and Evie Pt. 1. The two volunteers returned both in glittery, leggy two-pieces, one pink and one aqua blue. A dance contest ensued, with the second contestant fully embracing the challenge and taking the cake.

A thick skin is required to watch this show, especially for patrons in the front row. From Linda’s inadvertent casting in the show to the slightest of hand movements, it is all potential material in Hans’ eyes in this cabaret show filled with bangers, rave-like energy and spectacle.

AJ MAHAR

