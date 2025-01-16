Review: HammerFall at Metropolis Fremantle

HammerFall at Metropolis Fremantle

w/ Silent Knight

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

There’s a popular misconception that heavy metal is just a wall of noise topped off with guttural growls and atonal screaming, but nothing could be further from the truth with power metal legends HammerFall’s triumphant first show of their Australian tour.

Sure, the guitars are loud (and hallelujah to that), the solos fast and furious, the drums relentless enough to ensure necks will be sore the next morning, the vocals intense and impassioned—but it’s all as crisp as a Samboy chip and precise as an atomic clock, the vocals as clean as a virgin stream and laden with more than enough melody to have even new fans singing along with the choruses on first listen.

Exhibit A, M’lud: Silent Knight. Over a handful of years they’ve fought the tyranny of distance all Perth bands must confront, and through national and international touring and a series of superb albums, they’ve built up a solid fanbase. The sheer amount of SK t-shirts in attendance—almost as many as the headliner—and their appearance as support for the entire tour are proof of their standing.

HammerFall

The quintet don’t fuck around, surging straight into action with huge riffs, soaring vocals, and great, uplifting songs. This is what power metal is all about, and it was barely a moment before fists were pumping and larynxes were straining as one with the band.

Swedish headliners HammerFall have taken 26 years to get to Perth, and they were as enthusiastic as the big, black t-shirt-clad crowd, immediately showing why they’re such hot property.

With more leather and studs than a BDSM dungeon at Judas Priest’s house, their aural onslaught may be fast n’ loud, but it can’t disguise a love of uplifting melody from perfectly epic opener Avenge The Fallen.

The band have stagecraft to match their anthemic songs of battle and glory, each of them working the crowd at every opportunity.

HammerFall

How many songs featuring ‘hammer’ in the title are too many, a nonbeliever might ask? Well, the answer for HammerFall is that there are none—none too many, so Hammer High (everyone’s fists raised high like “our own personal hammers”), Hammer of Dawn, Let The Hammer Fall, etc., were all welcomed enthusiastically. Bonus points, by the way, for Oscar Dronjak’s hammer-shaped guitar.

Renegade was another mighty call to arms that got the entire crowd joining in, and Last Man Standing again celebrated all that makes this band so great.

It’s no stretch to say that the night was a tour de force of anthemic metal. Let’s hope it’s not another 26 years before they return.

SHANE PINNEGAR

Photos by Damien Crocker

Prev x