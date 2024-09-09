Review: Hairspray at Crown Theatre

Hairspray

There are some exceptional performers in this cast, particularly Paula Parore as the inspiring leader Motormouth Maybelle (whose rendition of I Know Where I’ve Been will give you goosebumps), Chelsea Plumley as the wicked Velma Von Tussle, and Paige Fallu as our heroine Tracy Turnblad. While all the cast were excellent vocalists and dancers, these three were standout character portrayals, bringing their roles to life with charm and authenticity. Special mention to Marlee Nzima, who shone in her debut role of Little Inez, and ‘celebrity’ cast member Rob Palmer as Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad. Sometimes the ‘celebrity’ performers in musicals can be a hindrance; however, TV builder and radio host Palmer can sing well and put in a fabulous comical performance. The chemistry between the ‘couples’ is minimal, yet this is not a huge concern or central theme of the show. Hairspray is a protest song, not a love song.

Hairspray

The choreography (by Thern Reynolds) was well thought through, with distinct stylistic differences between the rigidity and box steps of the ‘accepted popular kids’ and the groove, flow, and hip-hop of the African American students. Additionally, the dancing of Linc as a Ken Doll in Tracy’s dreamscene was hilarious and inspired choreography, well executed by John Berry as Linc Larkin. The clever and catchy tunes like Good Morning Baltimore and You Can’t Stop the Beat are well interspersed throughout the plot without slowing it down. For those who know the 1988 or 2007 movies well, there is sufficient new content in the live production, particularly the clever reworking of Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now into a mother-daughter argument (with a clever Brady Bunch reference on the cyc screen), an additional number The Big Doll House, and a more significant role for Corny Collins. If you are wondering about the appropriateness for children, it is 95% fine—a few dirty jokes that will go over most little heads.

Hairspray