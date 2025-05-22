Review: Gracie Abrams at RAC Arena

Gracie Abrams at RAC Arena

w/ Ashe

Friday, May 16 2025

Friday night at RAC arena was a night of unashamed femininity, when American singer songwriter Gracie Abrams played the first of two sold out Perth shows to end her tour of Australia and New Zealand. The arena was packed, mostly with young women and girls dressed in white ruffles and bows—many of them embracing the night’s aesthetic with help from bow styling stations just inside the doors. Abrams’ profile skyrocketed after opening for Taylor Swift on part of the Eras Tour, so it’s no surprise her fans came prepared for themed accessorising, with hair bows replacing the Swifties’ iconic friendship bracelets.

It was clear early in the night that the fans were not only there for Abrams however. The stadium was nearly full to capacity for the opening set by singer songwriter Ashe, with the crowd enthusiastically shouting out the lyrics to hits like Moral of the Story and Till Forever Falls Apart. Ashe had complete command of the audience, as she leaped and twirled around the stage, looking uncannily like Margot Robbie’s Barbie in an iridescent jumpsuit. Ashe’s songwriting is clever, mature, catchy and emotionally vulnerable, and her vocals are technically strong with charismatic star power. She brought headliner energy to her set while heaping praise on Gracie Abrams, and the crowd was rapt in a way rarely seen during opening sets.

Gracie Abrams opened her set with the same trio of songs that kick off her latest album, The Secret of Us: Felt Good About You, Risk, and Blowing Smoke. Wearing a floor-length red gown with ruffled shoulders and bows, she performed from an elevated platform in front of massive vertical light bars and a screen displaying intermittent video art.

The set list leaned heavily on The Secret of Us, though many fans were just as eager to sing along to her earlier work. On the main stage, Abrams mostly played guitar backed by a full band but shifted to piano for the subdued ballad Gave You I Gave You.

Fan enthusiasm was extremely high, with some ticket holders reportedly camping out for days outside of the area for the chance to stand at the front of general admission. A spot in front of the stage gave superfans a better chance to hand Abrams their homemade gifts, which many brought with them. There were signed t shirts, soft toys, an Australian flag covered in handwritten messages, and an elaborate scrapbook. Abrams took the time to appreciate these gifts and share them with the crowd, emphasising the importance of her fans to her, and creating a sense of intimacy.

Intimacy was very purposefully invoked about two thirds of the way through when Abrams left the main stage to perform in a replica of her bedroom that was wheeled out to the middle of the floor. She explained that she started her career during Covid by posting her performances from this bedroom. This full-circle moment invited fans—who had originally connected with her virtually—into the space where it all began. The girlish bedroom aesthetic also mirrored the night’s prevailing fan look: ruffles, bows, and earnest emotion.

From this set, she played a medley of older songs while accompanying herself on keyboard, closing the intimate segment with I Miss You, I’m Sorry. The energy picked up here, providing a necessary lift in a middle section that occasionally lagged due to the number of down-tempo tracks. At just 25, Abrams’ back catalogue is still growing, and not every song is suited for an arena. Still, her talent as a songwriter was evident throughout, particularly in the many highlights from The Secret of Us.

The show ended with an encore of two massive hits, That’s So True and Close to You, which had the audience shouting along with every word, jumping up and down, and shaking their bows. It was a night where fans felt truly seen and appreciated—through Gracie Abrams’ heartfelt words, her warm reception of their offerings, and her open vulnerability that welcomed them all into her world.

SAMANTHA ROSENFELD

