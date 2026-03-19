Review: G Flip at Fremantle Arts Centre

G Flip at Fremantle Arts Centre

w/ The Beaches, Ayesha Madon

Saturday, March 14, 2026

As fans streamed into Fremantle Arts Centre last Saturday, they were serenaded by the electro and RnB-tinged pop of Ayesha Madon, the Sydney singer and actress best known for her role on Heartbreak High. By the time she finished, the audience was packed.

Ayesha Madon

As the sun set, a countdown appeared on stage for Canadian superstars The Beaches, who came on with a roar. They smashed the set open with Last Girls at the Party, letting the audience know exactly what they were there for: to party hard. It was the last date on their Australian tour with G Flip, and they were determined to leave it all on the stage. Lead singer Jordan Miller strutted and kicked across the stage in tiny sparkly hot pants and thigh-high stockings. She whipped her hair around, got down on the ground, and commanded the stage like the pro she was. The band is massive in Canada, having won multiple Junos, opened for the Rolling Stones, and played huge arenas across North America (catch them headlining Madison Square Garden this July, for example).

The Beaches

There were clearly devoted fans at Fremantle Arts Centre who knew how lucky they were. The crowd surged forward as you would expect for a headliner, and the area in front of the stage heaved with fans who knew all the lyrics. Some even brought gifts, including a Bunnings hat that Miller wore for part of the set. The band played exclusively from their last two albums, Blame My Ex (2023) and No Hard Feelings (2025), bringing grungy, punk-inspired rock with hard-partying feminist lyrics. They stormed through songs such as I Wore You Better, Sorry For Your Loss and the iconic Blame Brett.

The Beaches

The Beaches are a group of friends and sisters, and their love for each other and for G Flip, whom they called their “best friend”, showed through on stage in the way that they danced together, played off of each other, and spread their infectious energy. They clearly had a good time onstage; it was impossible not to do the same in the audience. Their music was brash, rude, funny and unapologetic, and they left the crowd breathless in the interval.

G Flip

G Flip announced themself with Disco Cowgirl, the thematic heart of their latest album, Dream Ride. The rock anthem with country flavours was full of longing, desire and partying, and G Flip belted it out with the self-assurance and charisma of an experienced rock star. That confidence is well earned, with a string of high-profile awards and nominations, including the ARIA for best Australian live act for their last album tour in 2023. The show was well thought out, with a cohesive aesthetic of 80s neon pink and projections on the pink drum kit that matched the big screen. G Flip spent most of the set centre stage with the mic, despite being an incredibly talented drummer and guitarist, choosing to be more engaged with the audience rather than needing to prove their musical credentials.

After getting the audience involved in Gay 4 Me, G Flip took time out to bring out a giant LGBTQIA+ flag to lay down the ground rules for the night of respect and fun, acknowledging the queer community and members of the audience with anxiety and depression who managed to make it out to the gig. The overall feeling of inclusivity was helped by the choice to frequently display the song lyrics on the big screen to encourage audience sing-alongs.

G Flip

While the audience was majority female, masculine energy was not missing from the night. One of the many highlights, the song Big Ol’ Hammer is a campy, tongue-in-cheek celebration of just that. G Flip did a costume change to match their outfit in the star-studded music video playing on the big screen, which G Flip previously described as “Greased Lightning, but a 2025 queer version of it”. G Flip played it up and had the audience shouting out the lyrics, “You make me feel like a M.A.N.!”

The set included a mix of big anthems like Bed on Fire and Worst Person Alive and emotional rock ballads like Be Your Man and In Another Life from their last two albums. While they have moved on musically from their early work, G Flip did not ignore their back catalogue; instead, they crafted a couple of medleys of hits from the pre-Drummer era, including Drink Too Much, Hyperfine, and Killing My Time, giving those songs a harder, heavier makeover.

G Flip

G Flip also paid tribute to their journey by playing a video of themselves from 2018, talking about how it was going to be their year to start playing their music to an audience. This was followed up by an emotional speech about just how grateful they were to have made a career in music. They even showed some home videos of them playing the drums as a young teen, finishing with a photo of them as a small child beaming in front of a Christmas tree holding an electric guitar.

While they did spend most of the set focusing on vocals, they also introduced the saxophone on I Don’t Wanna Regret and made it look hot. They finally got behind the drum kit on Good Enough and followed it up with a jaw-dropping full percussion solo with two other band members also on drum kits. Other injections of pure fun came from their popular cover of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer and their new single with The Beaches, Lez Go! Having The Beaches back on stage, on the last night of the tour, their friendship shone through as they all laughed, smiled, danced and jumped around together.

G Flip

G Flip is a unique voice on the Australian scene, being unapologetically rock and roll while addressing themes of gender, queerness, love, desire, self-destruction, and heartbreak. All of this is presented with magnetic charisma, humour, and multi-instrumental talent. Their ambition and accomplishments at this point in their career is really something to see, and it left the audience on a high of excitement and smiles.

SAMANTHA ROSENFELD

Photos by Nicola Robb

Prev x