Review: Forgotten Island – Don’t stop believing

Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel P. Mercado

Starring Liza Soberano, H.E.R, Dave Franco

8/10

When Raissa (Liza Soberano) is about to leave for university in California, Jo (H.E.R) fears that she may lose her childhood best friend. However, their leaving party turns up an unexpected opportunity: a portal to another world. Stepping through, they experience an island inhabited by the creatures of the myths Jo’s grandmother used to entertain them with. Yet amongst the wonder there is also great danger, as a vampiric creature (Lea Salonga) stalks the skies, and the island itself seems to have a strange effect on their memories.

There is a hyperkinetic energy about this film that serves it very well. It captures the vim and vigour of youth, especially when that is focused on a wild night out. The energy leads to a fast-paced introduction that is wonderfully economical with its screen time and cranks up to positively frenetic in its action sequences. As such, Forgotten Island is exceptionally well-paced, rarely flagging for its hour forty run time. When it does slow down, it emphasises the emotional tension, because, despite its hectic pace (and bizarre body-changing comedy), this is a film filled with some genuine emotional heft.

At its core, Forgotten Island is about memories and the experiences that shape our identity as we grow. It chooses to explore that through three main prongs: culture, family, and friendship. Certainly friendship is the main theme here, providing the basis of the drama as Jo struggles with the possibility of losing her childhood friend. It explores the fears, annoyances, and grievances that can lie unexpressed in a relationship and arise during stress and change but also shows how friends can help each other to grow. It also taps into that nostalgia for older viewers, both in the recognition of those events and feelings (at least the mundane side, rather than being teleported to a mythical island) and the ’80s and ’90s soundtrack and pop cultural references. After all, one of the iconic images it builds its friendship narrative on is the world’s manliest handshake from Predator.

Culture is also the centre of place here, thanks to the prominence of Filipino mythology. This is a relatively unique setting for Hollywood, and it creates a world that’s new and vibrant to experience. It allows for a stunning bright colour palette and emphasises traditional pattern designs to extraordinarily affect.

In terms of animation, Dreamworks are really demonstrating their place in the pantheon of animation companies. The colourful design and frenetic energy are used to good effect, and the sweeping camera movements bring an intensity to the action, but it’s also not above changing animation styles to highlight an emotional note or comedic sequence. The animation perfectly serves the plot and mood of the film, emphasising the experience.

It’s safe to say that this is a film that Dreamworks can add to its ever-growing roster of animation classics. Forgotten Island is a deliberate love letter to the power of teen friendships and an interesting glimpse into a cultural mythology not often explored.

DAVID O’CONNELL

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