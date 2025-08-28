Review: Felicity’s 4PM In The Morning

Felicity

4PM In The Morning

East Music Row Records

This month saw WA artist Felicity release 4PM In The Morning, a five-track EP that blends energetic pop vibes with originality and meaning.

Since dropping her first single, Burnt Sugar, in 2018, the Perth-born musician who currently resides in Tennessee has launched multiple tracks, including last year’s debut EP, You Take Me To Dinner But You’ll Never Feed My Soul.

4PM In The Morning kicks things off with Bad Waste of Good Oxygen, a song that uniquely utilises harpsichord melodies and quirky vocal embellishments.

The creative range and depth of the EP are really highlighted throughout the second track, I’ll Have What He’s Having. The song opens with orchestral music reminiscent of a ’60s sitcom theme song, paired with self-deprecating lyrics, and then shifts gears into a more Sabrina Carpenter-like pop sound accompanied by a perfectly placed mix of speech and vocal sections.

Half Sad continues the catchy rhythms and cool vocals alongside a steady drum machine beat.

With a slower introduction before delving into emotionally raw lyrics, Denver Airport has a more serious and reflective feel. The range of instruments in this piece works well, from the gentle electric guitar to the brief acoustic guitar strumming sections. Felicity’s versatile vocal range is apparent with her powerhouse vocals, reminiscent of P!nk, really shining through in this track.

Carnivorous Butterflies is a great choice to conclude the EP. The main acoustic instrumentals with bird sounds added subtly throughout give it a relaxed vibe. The song feels sweet, yet the drastic lengths of love described, paired with the lyrical imagery created of carnivorous butterflies, channels a sense of dark humour.

What makes 4PM In The Morning a must-listen is how Felicity manages to achieve the perfect balance of playfulness and vulnerability throughout the EP with her use of clever metaphors, witty lyrics, and creative yet catchy instrumentals.

JAMES THORN

