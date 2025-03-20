Review: Fatboy Slim at Langley Park

Fatboy Slim at Langley Park

w/ DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO!, Jennifer Loveless

Friday, March 14, 2025

Perth was ready. The sun had set, the city skyline twinkled, and a sea of fans packed into Langley Park on Friday evening eager for a night of high-energy beats. When Fatboy Slim took the stage, he delivered. From the first note, the 62-year-old legend proved why he’s still one of the best in the business—turning the open-air venue into a massive, euphoric dance floor.

The visuals were hypnotic, the pyrotechnics dazzling, and the setlist an unstoppable force of classics and fresh mixes. Praise You had the crowd belting every word, Right Here, Right Now sent waves of electricity through the audience, and The Rockafeller Skank ensured no one stood still.

Fatboy Slim

Fatboy Slim’s signature blend of house, big beat, and unexpected mashups kept the energy soaring. He wove in newer remixes alongside fan favourites, creating a seamless, high-energy journey that kept the crowd moving from start to finish. His signature stage presence—arms outstretched, grinning as if he was having just as much fun as the crowd—made the connection between performer and audience electric.

What made the night even better was the crowd itself. People of all ages danced together under the Perth night sky, completely lost in the music. It didn’t matter if you’d been raving since the 90s or had just discovered Fatboy Slim—everyone was there for the same reason: to dance.

Fatboy Slim

The night’s warm-up acts set the tone perfectly. Jennifer Loveless opened the evening with a deep, hypnotic set that blended house, techno, and experimental sounds. Her ability to build a groove and draw people onto the dance floor ensured the night started strong.

CC:DISCO! followed with her infectious mix of disco, boogie, and house, delivering a set full of feel-good, uplifting tracks that had the crowd swaying with excitement.

DJ Seinfeld took the energy up a notch with his signature blend of lo-fi house and emotive beats, captivating the audience and building momentum for the night’s main event.

Fatboy Slim

If there was anything to fault, it was that the show ended a little too soon. While it officially wrapped up just 15 minutes early, it felt like the night could’ve been planned to go later—especially on a Friday when many were still finishing work as the party began. The bar closing 45 minutes before the end was a surprise, but by that point, most people were too busy throwing shapes to care.

In the end, none of that dulled the sheer joy of the night. Fatboy Slim is a master of his craft, and his connection with the crowd was undeniable. The music, the energy, the shared experience—everything came together for an unforgettable night. Perth came to dance, and dance we did.

LIANA KELLY

Photos by Nicola Robb

Prev x