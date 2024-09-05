Review: Electric Six at Freo.Social

The Detroit band has stayed remarkably consistent over their career. On Sunday at Freo.Social, they played several songs from their most recent album, Turquoise, as well as old favourites from the first two albums and a mix of the band’s favourites from all of the eras in between. The party rock vibes were present in every number, as well as lyrical fixations on partying, drugs and sex.

They didn’t bring much in the way of visuals, preferring a no-frills approach of just a bunch of regular-looking dudes on stage with their instruments. They did bring the energy of seasoned professionals though, ripping their way through guitar-heavy, catchy numbers like Dance Epidemic and Down at McDonnelzzz. The band was without a synth player on the night, which would have added to the sound and contributed melodically, but the remaining members did their best to make up for it with their guitars.