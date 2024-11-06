Review: Dracula’s: Sanctuary at Crown Theatre

Dracula's Sanctuary

Such attention to detail and punter experience was then further continued in the high-energy opening number of the show, pairing dancers, live music and vocals, intense lighting setups and pyrotechnics. From the get-go, the standard was set for a high production performance. Visually interesting set pieces and props and eye-catching costumes set the scene for a well-designed production. Following the show-stopping introduction, the production did ease to a slower pace, ebbing and flowing between bigger numbers and quieter moments. While the balance felt strained at times, particularly losing rhythm in the drawn-out dialogue between scenes, the routines themselves were varied and mostly captivating. Leading the cast in the titular role as Dr. Acula, Will Rogers was a charismatic and playful host, with a never-ending supply of quips and jokes. Rogers was joined by Emma Mylott as an enigmatic nurse and James Smart as a patient. The three seemed to form the crux of the show, all ‘MCing’ in addition to performing acts of their own.

The indisputable highlight of the show’s first half was a black-light skeleton dance tribute to Elton John—an altogether otherworldly combination of thoughtful props, careful choreography, and well-executed camp humour. However, while much mental gymnastics were required to make the connection with the asylum theme, the whimsy, and impressive stagecraft of the scene itself perfectly suited the tone of the show. Likewise, aerial artist Caitlin Tomson-Moylan’s rope-based aerial routine was breath-taking and executed, even to the untrained eye, with flawless technique and showmanship. While vocalist Mylott delivered captivating renditions of spooky and heavy classics, sporting a haunting quality to her performances that perfectly suited the darkness and sinful allure of Dracula’s world. After a surprisingly short first half, the second half followed suit with a range of interesting and varied routines. Aerial artist Spencer Craig performed a visually intricate trapeze routine, later returning with Moylan to deliver an exquisite lyra duet that commanded resounding silence as the auditorium collectively held its breath. These aerial performances were maybe rivalled only by Mylott’s haunting vocals, set against a candlelit piano, as she delivered an exhilarating rendition.

