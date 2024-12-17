Review: Dom Dolla at Wellington Square

Dom Dolla at Wellington Square

Saturday, December 7, 2024

With a dynamic live presence and multiple accolades, including an ARIA for Best Dance/Electronic Release, Dom Dolla has firmly cemented his status as a leading figure in electronic music. Last Saturday, the Aussie DJ and producer took over Wellington Square with an unforgettable performance. From the moment he hit the stage, the 32-year-old effortlessly led the crowd on an electrifying journey through house music, keeping them completely locked in with every beat and drop.

Throughout the night, Dom showcased his talent for reimagining well-known tracks with his signature sound. His remixes added new layers of depth, transforming familiar songs into massive anthems. Hits like San Frandisco, Saving Up, and Eat Your Man (featuring Nelly Furtado) ignited huge cheers. A clever mash-up of The Dare and Spiderbait’s Black Betty highlighted his ability to blend genres while maintaining the energy. The crowd erupted when he dropped a bass-heavy rework of Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness, and Dom kept the momentum going with shout-outs to Perth’s relentless energy, teasing, “Sydney could never.”

Surprises kept coming throughout the night, whether it was a gritty rework of The Prodigy’s Breathe or a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s Swimming Pools (Drank). The bass got heavier, the lights grew brighter, and the pyrotechnics more dramatic, peaking when Dom dropped a line from Trainspotting—“Choose life. Choose a future”—before unleashing an immense drop that shook the venue.

Dom Dolla

The standout moment came during Rhyme Dust, which has already become a fan favourite. Dom built tension with a slow intro before dropping a massive wave of bass, fireworks, and flames that seemed to consume Wellington Square. His ability to blend tracks with pinpoint precision while maintaining a relentless energy throughout solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the electronic scene.

But it wasn’t just the music—his visuals were just as striking. Green lasers sliced through the sky, illuminating Perth’s skyline, while flames and smoke burst in perfect sync with the pounding bass. The pyrotechnics didn’t just complement the music; they amplified the experience, making every drop feel more intense.

In short: Dom Dolla’s performance in Perth wasn’t simply a gig; it was a full-bodied experience. His ability to read the crowd and keep the energy flowing made for a night that celebrated electronic music at its peak. With this tour following his ARIA win for Saving Up and with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane selling out, Dom’s place at the forefront of global dance music is only getting stronger. Perth got a glimpse of the future of electronic music, and it’s clear that Dom is leading the way.

OLIVIA WILLIAMS

Photos by Samuel Graves Photography

