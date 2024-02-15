Review: Dizzy Planet’s Shellshock

Dizzy Planet

Shellshock

Independent

After a string of releases starting with the 2020 single Destruction, purveyors of distortion Dizzy Planet return with their third EP, Shellshock.

All of the band’s previous work shows a mix of influences combined with their gritty guitar sounds. Their sound on this one is both the heaviest and most accessible to date. A thick, down-stroked sound welcomes listeners on Break Me Down before launching into a more punk-style guitar tone and tempo. Screamed vocals and belting drums come down for its melodic pop punk-inspired chorus.

Headlights, at just under three minutes, still makes time for a big anthemic chorus—with a weighty chord progression and a vocal line not unlike You Am I—albeit with a slightly darker mood. The EP is rounded off with the closing track, Eyes. Its slow, deep, and undistorted guitar intro conjures images of watching a miserable rainy day from under a bridge. When the rest of the band kick in, along with their trademark distortion, it turns into a thunderstorm.

The band’s choice to record instruments live in the studio has given their sound a fullness that hasn’t quite been present on previous releases. While raw, simple and a touch harsh, the production has clearly been thought out. The dryness of the drums leaves all whack and thud sounds fully exposed in their beauty. Playing together in the studio has also clearly brought out an energy previously unheard from them on record.

More collaboration between vocalist/guitarist Bradley Campbell, bassist Hayley Wellington and drummer Carlota Rivera on songwriting has yielded a collection of intriguing song structures punctuated by effective choruses, while its stripped-back production takes the corny edge off some of the poppier moments.

AJ MAHAR

