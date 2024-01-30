Review: Dizney In Drag: Once Upon a Parody at FANTASIA

Dizney In Drag: Once Upon a Parody at FANTASIA

Entering the new Fringe hub FANTASIA in Perth Town Hall’s auditorium brought back memories of arriving at a school assembly. Along with the Disney theme, feelings of childhood nostalgia were at their peak. However, being in an old hall does still have its allure. Someone donning a teacup outfit animatedly greeted the front rows like an overexcited usher before jogging around the perimeter of the audience to do the same.

Before the stage lights went on, we were informed that a slight shuffle in the cast had been made due to illness. With an admirable attitude, the performers remained lined up across the stage for the opening number. Following this, the show’s young damsel was greeted by the stunning Hairy Godmother. Towering onstage in a two-foot-high wig with a well-groomed beard and extravagant ball gown, she set out to guide her new companion to classic fairytale romance—with a stash of tinnies under her dress for the road.

The storyline quickly took on a very un-Disney tone, with serious moral questions being raised over much-loved storylines. For example, should you really kiss someone who is unconscious from a poisoned apple? Potential princes and princesses were showcased one by one, and did they showcase!

Songs about foot fetishes and the female reproductive system were delivered by the likes of Tinkerbell, who incorporated fake feminine hygiene products into her dance routine. Meanwhile, Ariel took on a persona reminiscent of a cabaret performer after too many years working in Vegas.

Signs of a last-minute cast shuffle were minimal. A breaking of the fourth wall about halfway through proved tasteful and timely, even if it was a brain fade. Later in the show, a dramatic run and leap off stage, ending in a dramatic bounce off the wall inches from the audience, could’ve passed for either a well-played fumble or a meticulous piece of choreography.

The Hairy Godmother and her lonely companion continued on their way, unravelling reality hidden in fantasy while exploring new fantasies. The young protagonist’s mind was continually blown by the possibilities presented by the childhood favourites, culminating in a full-cast song about the joys of the strap on, equipped with pleasure harnesses bobbing to the music.

Dizney In Drag, while promoting values we should teach children, is very much for adults who should be questioning values taught in such films. Despite illness, the cast wrote the rule book on the show going on, delivering it with minimal but welcome chaos and plenty of unexpected moments. If anything, the show seemed almost like a unique one-off version, making it all the more special for the audience.

AJ MAHAR

