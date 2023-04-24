Review: Disney 100: The Concert at Riverside Theatre
Disney 100: The Concert at Riverside Theatre
Friday, April 21, 2023
7/10
Perth Symphony Orchestra are masters of putting their own twist on classical music. This has helped PSO engage with audiences that wouldn't traditionally go to watch an orchestra, usually leaving them gushing with delight.
Disney 100: The Concert was another great example of this. The creation of Artistic Director Amy Manford and Executive Producer Genevieve McCarthy, the production was brought to Perth by MM Creative Productions as part of Disney's official centenary celebrations, and enabled orchestra-loving parents to introduce their kids to violins, bassoons and timpani without complaint.
While the PSO never disappoints in skill, this concert lacked the creativity of their other performances. The talent was all there, but the concert felt contrived and formulaic.
The song selection included all the predictable big hits including Let it Go, Under the Sea, Circle of Life and more. These were balanced with smaller hits including Just Around the Riverbend from Pocahontas, Go the Distance from Hercules, and Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Each song was accompanied by a montage from the movie, which will no doubt inspire a few classic family movie nights for concert-goers. As testament to the incredible talents of the PSO, the highlight was the orchestral-only item of Battle with the Forces of Evil from Sleeping Beauty, based on Tchaikovsky.
Another highlight of Perth Symphony Orchestra is their willingness to engage with the other artists onstage, creating an approachable and inclusive atmosphere. Whether offering a hankie in Be Our Guest or allowing her baton to be stolen, wonderful conductor Jessica Gethin breaks down the invisible walls of tradition.
Finally, the three female singers of Amy Manford, Genevieve McCarthy and Chloe Zuel were simply outstanding. Their voices, stage presence, and audience engagement were undeniable – not to mention the stunning dresses! Their combined resume hints at the quality experience onstage, including leads in Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Les Miserables, and more, plus performances to Kings and Presidents. Manford and McCarthy are also the multi-talented women behind the show, establishing MM Creative Productions upon their return to Perth from their West End careers in 2020.
Unfortunately for the men, they were no match for their female counterparts. Mark Hill and Euan Fistrovic Doidge were decent, although needed to work on dictation in the fast paced numbers. Drew Weston was struggling in both volume and pitch. Just last year Weston was a brilliant bad boy in Cruel Intentions, but is definitely more vocally suited to character than concert.
For Mouseketeers only.
MELISSA MANN