Review: Datura4 at Lyric’s Underground
w/ Rineharts
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Every so often there’s a live music show where all the key elements combine for a magical experience – musicians at the top of their game, a revelling audience and a hidden gem of a venue loved equally by performers and punters alike. So it was when Datura4 played their “test run" show at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday night ahead of their national tour starting later this week.
Rineharts
Support came from power pop legends Rineharts, who opened the night with the very catchy Goodness, then moved into Can't Do Nothing, the title track of their 2019 album. The band, made up of Benny Ward on guitar and vocals, Mitch Long on bass and Ross Di Blasio on drums, have been together since 2016. Following the success of their first album, their keenly anticipated second record is due out later this year.
In addition to the trio, Nici Ward (guitar/vocals) and Olga Sigurthorsdottir (keyboards/vocals) made guest appearances on the forthcoming album. Both are members of the band Lonesome Dove, and their gorgeous harmonies and additional instrumentation made a stunning contribution to Rineharts' sound. Sadly, due to increasing commitments, Saturday night will be the last time they're scheduled to play with Rinehearts but they made it one to remember. Other standout tracks of the night included You Don't Have to Lie and Power Lines, bringing the stellar set to a close with I Don't Mind.
Datura4
Datura4 took to the stage as a quintet with Dom Mariani on guitars and vocals, Warren Hall on drums, Stu Loasby on bass, Jozef Grech on guitars and vocals and Bob Patient on keyboards. From the opening chords of the darkly mesmerising Trolls, to Digging My Own Grave followed by the insanely catchy Bad Times, Worried Man's Boogie, Black Speakers and Going Back to Hoonsville, there was more than enough of the new Neanderthal Jam tracks to hope the merch tables on the tour will get a workout of their own.
The other four Datura4 albums were also represented in the setlist to satisfy any die hard fans who wanted to hear the earlier songs. On a night that well and truly cemented the band's well-deserved reputation of being top of the boogie/blues/psychedelic scene in WA, no-one wanted the night to be over, but the encores of the beloved Blessed is the Boogie, and closer Oh Well sent punters home on a high.
Thanks to Datura4, Rineharts and Luke Rinaldi – the host of Lyric's Underground, for an evening of magic that will keep our souls nourished for a long time to come.
Words and Photos by
LINDA DUNJEY