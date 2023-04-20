Review: Datura4 at Lyric’s Underground

Datura4 at Lyric’s Underground

w/ Rineharts

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Every so often there’s a live music show where all the key elements combine for a magical experience – musicians at the top of their game, a revelling audience and a hidden gem of a venue loved equally by performers and punters alike. So it was when Datura4 played their “test run" show at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday night ahead of their national tour starting later this week.

Rineharts

Support came from power pop legends Rineharts, who opened the night with the very catchy Goodness, then moved into Can't Do Nothing, the title track of their 2019 album. The band, made up of Benny Ward on guitar and vocals, Mitch Long on bass and Ross Di Blasio on drums, have been together since 2016. Following the success of their first album, their keenly anticipated second record is due out later this year. In addition to the trio, Nici Ward (guitar/vocals) and Olga Sigurthorsdottir (keyboards/vocals) made guest appearances on the forthcoming album. Both are members of the band Lonesome Dove, and their gorgeous harmonies and additional instrumentation made a stunning contribution to Rineharts' sound. Sadly, due to increasing commitments, Saturday night will be the last time they're scheduled to play with Rinehearts but they made it one to remember. Other standout tracks of the night included You Don't Have to Lie and Power Lines, bringing the stellar set to a close with I Don't Mind.

Datura4