Review: Daniel Connell’s ‘I’m Always Sore’ at Lynnot’s Lounge

Daniel Connell: I’m Always Sore at Lynott’s Lounge at Comedy Hub @ Johnny Fox’s

Wednesday, February 14, 2023

9/10

Daniel Conell effortlessly wowed over the crowd as he made the art of making people laugh seem like the most natural thing in the world with his latest stand-up show, I’m Always Sore.

Following on from his debut national tour last year with Gutless Wonder, I’m Always Sore, as it name suggests, featured observations about Connell’s life as a father and the new owner of a few grey hairs, but also a whole lot more.

The show had many laugh-out-loud moments which ranged from his musing about earlier generations and their double-digited families to a hilarious demonstration of his brain while listening to breakfast radio. One of the funniest moments was his invention of a new celebrity-led reality TV show that sounded so banal that it wouldn’t be surprising if it did actually make it to the screen in the near future.

Connell’s comic approach was warm and affable which granted him a personable on-stage persona of an ‘every guy.’ As a result, it often felt like you were listening to a mate at the local pub or a funny neighbour you had bumped into rather than a comedian on stage. Connell won the audience several times over with his affability and quick wit. The only disappointment of the night was that the show could not have been longer.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Prev x Next »