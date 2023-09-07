Review: Dan Garner Quartet plays Pat Metheny at The Ellington Jazz Club

Dan Garner Quartet plays Pat Metheny at The Ellington Jazz Club

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 On a cool Djilba night, a super blue moon nearing full, The Ellington hosted a concert of chilled Pat Metheny jazz. Dan Garner plays a hollow-body Eastman, a mahogany-finished retro-jazz guitar with a mellow tone and sweet action. It was an apt choice for this show given that Metheny’s first guitar, a gift from his dad at age 12, was a hollow-body Gibson. He stuck to that instrument through to the early 90s then abandoned it in favour of the more exotic ones he’d long been exploring—most memorably a bespoke 42-string Pikasso by Canadian luthier Linda Manzer. Garner’s quartet comprised his old sidekick Tim Voutas on grand, the Ellington’s double bass-player du jour, Alistair Peel, and renowned drummer Talya Valenti. The show covered a wide range of Metheny’s work, from his breakout 1975 album Bright Size Live through to 2007’s Metheny/Mehldau Quartet. Ever prolific, Metheny has since released a further seventeen albums, but heck this was a one nighter not a season at the jazz equivalent of Bayreuth.

Dan Garner

Garner made sure all of the core collaborators were included—Gary Burton, the leader of the first band Metheny played in; Lyle Mays, who died last year, Metheny’s mainstay partner throughout the 80s, 90s and noughts; Brad Mehldau his more recent ally, as well as the jazz legends Ornette Coleman and Herbie Hancock with whom Metheny has recorded one-off albums over his long career. There was one solo guitar piece, The Bat, an edgy, classical guitar style composition mesmerising in the complex run of jazz chords that spidered up the fretboard, but the remainder stuck rigidly to the quartet format. Metheny is famous for his very cool, lyrical playing. Like all jazz musicians, he is a great improviser, but his tunes are grounded in strong melodies and mellow atmospherics, easy on the ear and soothing to the soul. His other great trait is his collaboration with piano players—Mays, Mehldar and Hancock being prime cases. Garner emulated both of these qualities in this highly polished show. The interplay between keys and piano was extraordinary. Voutas and Garner are long term musical partners. They love playing together and have forged a tight intuitive bond. It showed. The two duetted gorgeously, swapping seamlessly in and out of each other’s space, above and below, back and forth. As with many melodic players, Garner’s solos did not always attract the immediate applause they deserved. The audience tended to save their spontaneous outbursts for Voutas’ stunning arpeggio passages and swooping crescendos, especially his solos on Secret Beach and When We Were Free.

Dan Garner