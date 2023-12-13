Review: Classical by Ministry of Sound at Kings Park

Classical by Ministry of Sound

Saturday, December 9, 2023 What to do when one friend loves dance, trance, and house music and the other friend prefers an orchestra? Ministry of Sound’s Classical at Kings Park! Picnic blankets of mates clustered under the majestic gum trees of Kings Park at two outstanding concerts last weekend. There was no chance of hearing the kookaburras over the cranking tunes on Saturday from support acts MINX, Stafford Brothers, and The Potbelleez. For those lucky enough to get tickets on Friday night, the crowd was warmed up by Micah, Stafford Brothers and Sneaky Sound System.

Ministry Of Sound Classical

Once night fell, renowned DJ Groove Terminator took to the decks and introduced a line-up of guest artists, including Reigan, Lady Lyric, Rudy, Karina Chavez, and Luke Antony. Everyone was dancing on their picnic blankets from the first song, Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and did not sit down again until intermission. Even the conductor couldn’t stop herself from dancing, with the brilliant and energetic Vanessa Perica jumping with the downbeat of the baton. The Ministry of Sound Orchestra is the star of Classical, with excellent camera work showcasing the musicians’ incredible skills with closeups of the instruments in every song. Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters highlighted the string section, Show Me Love by Robin S. profiled the percussion and horns, and Feel the Love by Rudimental opened with a haunting organ solo from the keyboard. Crowd favourites in act one included Luke Antony's excellent cover of Don’t You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia, Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd, and Memories by David Guetta, featuring all the guest artists.

Ministry Of Sound Classical