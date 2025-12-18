Review: Classical by Ministry of Sound 2025 at Kings Park

Classical by Ministry of Sound 2025 at Kings Park

Classical by Ministry of Sound returned to Kings Park on Saturday night, turning the sprawling lawn into a playground for dance and orchestral music fans alike. From the first notes to the last, the event proved that club anthems and full orchestral arrangements can coexist beautifully, creating a perfect end-of-year event. Under the baton of award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica and backed by the pulsating beats of Australian DJ Groove Terminator, the orchestra and guest artists delivered a seamless fusion of classical precision and dance-floor energy.

The show opened with Reigan’s performance of You & Me (Disclosure), setting an uplifting tone that carried into the night. Luke Antony followed with Another Chance (Sanchez), showcasing rich vocal textures that blended seamlessly with the orchestra. Karina Chavez then kicked the energy up with The Weekend (Michael Gray), a crowd favourite that had everyone on their feet.

The orchestra shone in tracks like The Bomb [These Sounds Fall Into My Mind] (The Bucketheads), where the live instrumentation brought depth and intensity. Destination Unknown made a cameo appearance with an unforgettable saxophone opening, to give a nod to the classics without repeating entire songs from past shows. The evening’s high points continued with Karina Chavez’s renditions of Avicii’s Levels, both perfectly balancing orchestra and electronic beats, plus a nostalgic 90s piano medley that brought smiles across generations in the audience. The guest artists’ take on Brick in the Wall brought a cheeky celebration to the last week of school for everyone in the audience.

Production improvements over 2024 were striking. This year, the balance between visual graphics and close-ups of the musicians was flawless. The big screens now showcased both dynamic dance party visuals and intimate shots of the orchestra and soloists, allowing the audience to fully appreciate the technical skill behind each note. One of the night’s coolest visuals featured the string row silhouetted against the screen, their bows and movements outlined in crisp black on a golden sunset for a mesmerising, almost cinematic effect.

With a mix of old-school dance hits, modern classics, and orchestral magic, Classical 2025 proved once again that this event is a must for Perth’s summer calendar. Whether you came for the beats, the vocals, or the sheer spectacle, Saturday night delivered in every way.

Missed out this year? Lock in your spot for Classical 2026—and let your friends across the country know this tour is not to be missed!

