Review: Chicago at Crown Theatre

Chicago at Crown Theatre

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Crown Perth audiences were well and truly treated to generous servings of razzle dazzle with the opening of the latest musical production, Chicago. With the Perth season kicking off the Australian tour (rather than the usual Sydney or Melbourne launch), local theatre fans were first in line to witness a production that can be described in a single word: Showstopper. Catapulting its audience into the deliciously debaucherous criminal backdrop of 1920s Chicago, the amusingly witty and eloquently cynical Broadway classic follows sly murderess Roxy Hart as she navigates the ‘showbiz’ of criminal justice, or rather dazzling injustice. Clashing with media darling and fatale Velma Kelly, the two vie for fame and adoration in the eyes of the press, with the assistance of the expertly crooked lawyer Billy Flynn. Leading the cast as Roxie Hart, Lucy Maunder’s astute balancing of Hart’s faux-innocence and strategic helplessness, with her ambitious and cunning attempts to garner fame and stardom, produced a well-rounded, villainous yet endearing character who was as entertaining to disdain as to secretly support. While Maunder’s vocals often felt a lot quieter than many of her fellow performers, her parts were delivered with palpable feeling.

Alongside Mauder, Zoe Ventoura was a commanding Velma Kelly, animating the killer’s glamour, ferocity, and determination without fault. Ventoura’s ability to perform, often in succession, several of the show’s most energetic songs, complete with choreography, was highly impressive, while her easy sarcasm and comedic timing contributed to several of the show’s most memorable scenes. Anthony Warlow’s take on the dastardly, system-dodging Billy Flynn strongly complemented the performances of Maunder and Ventoura, balancing their ambitious visions of stardom and criminal self-interest with his own unabashedly personal motivations and dismissive nonchalance. Beloved Australian star Peter Rowsthorn arguably gave one of the strongest performances of the show, as the chronically ignored and overlooked Amos, whose tragically unconditional love for Roxy and belief in love were captivatingly portrayed in Rowsthorn’s almost painfully sincere and unassuming characterisation. Likewise, Asabi Goodman’s performance as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton was masterful, with her delivery of When You’re Good to Mama easily standing out as one of the show’s highlights, with Goodman’s enthralling vocals inspiring great applause.

