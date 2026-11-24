Castaway Festival at Whitfords Nodes Park

w/ Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, Amy Shark, Playlunch, Trials, Lyric, Birdland

Saturday, November 21, 2026

With the Indian Ocean as its backdrop and a stacked lineup of Australian talent, Castaway Festival offered a little bit of everything at Whitfords Nodes Park on Saturday afternoon.

The one-day festival brought together hip-hop, alternative rock and pop, featuring performances from Perth’s own Birdland, Gold Coast singer-songwriters Lyric and Amy Shark, Adelaide’s Trials, Melbourne seven-piece Playlunch, Brissy rockers Violent Soho and headliners Hilltop Hoods.

Opening the festival were Perth’s rising indie-pop trio Birdland, made up of triplet brothers Francis, Oscar and Conrad Cvitan. The three-piece delivered an enjoyable opening, with their infectious energy matched by an audience more than happy to cheer them on. Their recent single Middle Ground went down well, with some of the crowd already familiar with the track. It was a lovely way to kick off the day, and the brothers’ natural chemistry made them an easy act to warm to.

Amy Shark

Gold Coast singer-songwriter Lyric followed, bringing a bright pop-rock sound to the sunny afternoon. Gravity proved an early favourite, with the crowd noticeably won over by her likeable personality and easy stage presence. As punters continued to pour into the park, the 23-year old made the most of her time in the spotlight, delivering a fun, upbeat appearance that suited the occasion perfectly.

Next up, Adelaide rapper and producer Trials brought a different flavour to the lineup. His confident stage presence and distinctive approach to hip-hop made for an engaging appearance, and with new track Whistle While I Walk a clear standout, he was one of the afternoon’s more unexpected surprises.

Melbourne’s Playlunch were next, bringing their unmistakable brand of ‘bogan funk’ to the stage. With a big sound featuring saxophone, trumpet, synthesisers and more, the seven-piece outfit delivered a quirky blend of funk, dance and nostalgic Australian references, with breakthrough hit Keith particularly well received. Having placed fourth in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025, the track was clearly familiar to many, with its tongue-in-cheek lyrics drawing plenty of enthusiastic singalongs.

Violent Soho

Amy Shark followed with an extended set that proved exactly why she has become such a celebrated name in Australian music. Clearly enjoying herself, Shark connected effortlessly with the audience, and it was clear the love was felt both ways. Completely at home on stage, she worked through her catalogue with an ease that kept fans engaged from beginning to end.

As the afternoon moved towards sunset, Brisbane rockers Violent Soho took over, bringing a much louder and heavier sound to the coastal setting. Their unapologetic rock and roll was driven by fuzzy guitars and powerful drums, with an enthusiastic audience singing along. Their grungier style provided a welcome change of pace, while the sun setting behind the festival made for a particularly fitting backdrop.

Closing out the day were Australian hip-hop favourites Hilltop Hoods, delivering an impressive run through some of their biggest tracks. Their live production featured DJ Debris alongside a three-piece brass section and female vocalist Nyassa, adding another dimension to their already recognisable sound. MCs Suffa and Pressure spent much of the show moving around the stage, keeping fans involved and bringing plenty of energy and personality to the proceedings.

Hilltop Hoods

One of the strongest aspects of the show was just how closely the group replicated the sound of their recorded music. Every track landed as expected, making for a satisfying experience for longtime fans as the trio worked through favourites like The Nosebleed Section, 1955, Exit Sign and I Love It, before finishing with Cosby Sweater. The audience responded to every familiar hook and chorus, making it clear just how well the songs have stood the test of time.

Castaway Festival offered a varied snapshot of Australian music, moving between genres and generations while making the most of its coastal setting. With emerging local talent, a sunset rock appearance from Violent Soho and a hit-filled finale from Hilltop Hoods, everyone went home on a high.

MOLLY ELLIOT

Photos by Mikaela James

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