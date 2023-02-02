Review: Cartoon Heroes at Hayman Theatre

Cartoon Heroes at Theatre One @ Hayman Theatre

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

7/10

Marvel and DC fans united in this hilarious comedy musical.

As described, Cartoon Heroes, aka a group of nerds singing and dancing about their favourite comic book heroes, was not your usual cabaret.

The show covered all bases of the multiverse. With Christian as Thor himself, the show opened with an epic and fierce cover of Thunderstruck by ACDC. He then jumped into the crowd, slammed his hammer around and sent thunderous bangs throughout Hayman Theatre. Asha then came through with her effortless stage presence and stellar vocals as the superhero villain, Loki.

MCs Christian and Asha played off of the audience by getting them involved in what felt like your high school lunchtime game, smash or pass – superhero villains edition. A quiet start from the audience that soon ended with chaotic laughter and shouting.

After the audience was warmed up, the classic Iron Man and Captain America rivalry re-ignited, which was settled by the audience’s favourite superhero.

A highlight was the Guardians of the Galaxy lovers Gamora and Peter Quill, who delivered a lively tap dance, wearing the iconic headphones and Walkman to match.

The musical featured heaps of bangers from a variety of artists and energetic choreography from all performers. It’s safe to say an assumed fan of the Marvel and DC world would feel very much at home during this show.

The cabaret was also hugely interactive. Bring your dancing shoes, as being seated in the front row meant an opportunity to make your own dancing debut. But don’t worry, they provide you with a superhero prop to dance alongside with.

KAYLA SELLWOOD

They leave no man behind in this performance. After enough hype for the beloved

superheroes, it was time to celebrate the villains of the comic book world. Doctor Octopus along with loads of other villains flooded the stage. With the help of Sam Smith’s raunchy tune Unholy and some chairs, the show quickly began to feel like a spicy cabaret.

An amusing, light-hearted and entertaining performance to say the least. Cartoon Heroes sends you through all of the emotions and the sudden urge to start re-watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe… again.

