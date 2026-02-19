Review: Carla Geneve at Camelot Arts Club

Carla Geneve at Camelot Arts Club

w/ Blake Scott

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Shedding its summer film festival cloak for a night, the Camelot Arts Club proffered a fine venue for the return of a hugely impressive talent in Western Australia’s vibrant music scene. With a stage that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the regional town halls recently documented to great effect by local photographer Brad Rimmer, its antiquated, almost stately bent invited full audience attention. In fact, it almost demanded it.

Opener Blake Scott, of seminal Melbourne outfit The Peep Tempel, used it to full effect, letting his wandering, finger-picked guitar ring out beautifully into the night. While his playing may not have the high degree of technicality that comes with tight, complex finger-picking, there’s an innate skill in what he does, as notes roll rhythmically and with arresting repetition. Laced with political commentary and astute social observations, Scott effortlessly held the audience’s attention and endeared himself further with a heartfelt appraisal of the talent of the night’s headliner.

Arriving on stage with her three bandmates and launching into the beginning of a complete rendition of the 2025 album Don’t Be Afraid, Carla Geneve took a little while to settle, the knock-on effect perhaps of playing to a sold-out hometown crowd. With Siobhan Cotchin on guitar duties after just a single rehearsal and Bryn Stanford on drums, it was left to Shaun Jennings to cover synth and bass, occasionally concurrently. Playing the album from start to finish meant there were no setlist surprises, initially at least, and so the great interest was in how these wonderful songs, whose compositions and components depart somewhat from previous releases, would translate to a live setting.

While there was the odd misstep, these minor imperfections merely added to the vulnerability and authenticity that imbues much of Geneve’s songwriting. The strength of the tracks need no great elaboration here, but it was a thrill to hear—and see—them come to life firsthand. The excellent Ashamed, which was the victim of one false start, was simply thrilling, with Geneve’s voice as captivating and flawless live as it is on record. Stanford’s somewhat restrained but impactful drumming was a constant highlight, with flourishes such as the staccato beats that punctuate the beautiful Passing being routinely memorable.

Following the delicate IIWII, Geneve commenced a second set comprised, initially, of solo renditions from across her robust catalogue. Mostly guitar-driven, her level of comfort rose noticeably with tracks such as The Right Reasons and I Hate You (For Making Me Not Want To Leave The City) exemplifying her supreme songwriting talents. Proffering lyrics so deeply anchored to time and, particularly, place, it’s impossible not to be arrested by the geographical reference points and observations that are so distinctly Western Australian. Finishing with Juliette, a staple set closer, Geneve and the band departed to reverence, genuine adoration, and the pride of witnessing a triumphant homecoming.

RICK BRYANT

