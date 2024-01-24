Review: Briefs: Dirty Laundry at L’Euro Grande

Briefs: Dirty Laundry at L’Euro Grande

Sunday, January 21, 2024

For seasoned Fringe World goers, the Briefs boys barely need an introduction, let alone a review. They have an almost unparalleled reputation for bringing fun, frivolity and a heck of a lot of circus bliss to their shows. For first-timers, brace yourselves.

From the moment you walk in to the L’Euro Grand, you feel welcomed (and not just because there are scantily clad angels with glowing baskets handing out raffle tickets). It’s also due to the warmth of the show’s MC, Fez Faanana, aka Shivanana, aka probably the best calves you’ll ever see in a pair of stilettos.

The stage set is modest, with just a couple of washers and dryers and a lounge that sets up the laundromat vibe perfectly. There is also, of course, a catwalk that stretches out into the crowd, which gets a full workout throughout the show. From an all-cast opening number that builds from washing machine sound samples into Cream by Prince, the show only builds and goes in as many different directions as 70 minutes can manage.

While the cast blends so well together, individual performers also get their chance to shine separately. From explosive acro routines in heels to a masterful strip performed while riding/controlling a giant hoop, making the performer look like a naughty Vitruvian Man, the show has something for just about anyone.

And you’d best believe that catwalk gets a ballroom-style workout many times during the show. One of the most memorable of those catwalk takeovers was by Fab Daddy, aka Brett Rosengreen, as the stage was transformed into a bubble-filled fantasy. Another favourite was Thomas Worrell and his ethereal hanging hoop routine. It was a slower pace, an utter show of strength that fit perfectly between faster, sillier sketches as a slightly sombre yet sweet palate cleanser.

Words can barely portray the range of talents that appear throughout the night. It is somehow simultaneously traditional circus and vaudeville expertise and totally unconventional presentation at the same time (with a strong twist of boylesque brilliance).

The raffle winner ends up onstage with all the boys’ attention, so make sure you get those tickets before the show begins for your chance to be the lucky one!

As a lovely and humble gesture, towards the end of the night, your masterful MC implores you to go and see as many smaller shows as you can as well. One particular plug is a first-time Fringe World act that they have been working with in New Caledonia for the last decade (Fruits de la Passion, which is on at Hatrick until February 4 for those interested).

Briefs: Dirty Laundry is honed and professional while still maintaining the fun, loose vibes the boys are so well known for.

SIAN CHOYCE

