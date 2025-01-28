Review: Bogan Shakespeare Presents: Romeo & Juliet at State Theatre Centre of WA

Bogan Shakespeare Presents: Romeo & Juliet at Heath Ledger Theatre at State Theatre Centre of WA

Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, local Perth theatre royalty Bogan Shakespeare delivered another stellar Fringe World season with a revitalisation of their first expletive and beer-fuelled ode to the bard, Romeo & Juliet.

The show was staged at the Heath Ledger Theatre at State Theatre Centre of WA, a somewhat poetically ironic venue for the simulated, low cultural calibre of the show, and yet a fitting improvement and full-circle moment compared to the company’s early days in smaller venues.

Tackling the three-hour drama, with Aussie gags, references, and laugh-out-loud jokes in a 100-minute format, the company presented an enjoyable show and an accessible entry route to Shakespeare for those less inclined to dredge the hours of Old English. Far from falling back to cheap shots and vulgarity, the show’s humour was drawn as much from its high wit and intelligence as it was from its manipulation of the play with Australian references. Centring the Capulet-Montague conflict around the division of football teams was brilliant, and yet was not reliant on audiences being footy fans, creating japes that everyone could enjoy.

Dean Lovatt, founder and producer, led a small but mighty cast of five, taking on his usual role of narrator, in addition to the belligerent Tybalt and the diametrically opposite Mr. Capulet and Mr. Montague. His comedic timing and presence were on point as usual—it would not be Bogan Shakespeare without Lovatt’s affable and easy-to-enjoy humour.

Joining Lovatt, another BS regular, Sarah Courtis stepped effortlessly into the role of Juliet Capulet, embodying hilariously the upper echelons of bogan society. Matched perfectly with Andrew Dawson as the naive and daydreaming Romeo Montague, the stage dynamics between the pair were consistently funny and endearing, with an engaging rhythm and tone throughout the scenes. Despite the fact that the show left some of the more emotional and dramatic elements to the past, it was no feat to still feel investment in the scenes—a testament to Courtis and Dawson’s exceptional comedic timing and on-stage relationship.

Bringing main character energy to those characters often relegated to the sidelines, Jess Lally and Maiken Kruger were also exceptional. Lally was a captivating powerhouse as Lady Capulet. Cutthroat and unrelenting, Lally’s embodiment of pure ‘cashed-up-bogan’ was hilarious, as was her embodiment of the Prince, reimagined as an exasperated pub owner. While Kruger’s assumedly quite exhausting quick changes between the bro-y Mercutio, the KFC-toting eshay Friar (or ‘Frier’) Laurence, and innocent and bemused Paris was a feat and a pleasure to watch.

Another great show, to celebrate a decade of clever and engaging local theatre, Bogan Shakespeare has undoubtedly proved the calibre of Perth’s local theatre scene to be high. Fans and newcomers alike will no doubt enjoy the next decade of Bogan Shakespeare that is to come.

BEC WELDON

