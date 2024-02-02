Review: Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear at Heath Ledger Theatre

Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear at Heath Ledger Theatre

Sunday, January 28, 2024 King Lear is readying his mighty kingdom to be divvied up between his daughters. But who is most deserving? It’s the beloved Shakespearean tragedy we know so well. Except that this is Bogan Shakespeare, so our King Lear is the proud owner of a fish and chips empire; Cicerello’s in Fremantle, in fact. With strong competition coming from (the Earl of) Gloucester’s eatery Joe’s Fish Shack nearby, the local references are once again a relatable highlight for audiences. Back in their beloved Heath Ledger Theatre, the homegrown troupe have become one of Fringe World’s most spectacular successes across nine seasons (last year’s Hamlet became the first Fringe show to sell out the State Theatre’s largest venue, not bad for locals).

If there’s a few less characters and just a little less that’s overtly ‘bogan’ about this iteration of Shakespeare, it doesn’t lack for laughs. These characters put the tragic in tragedy, with a new incestual subplot not in the Bard’s original for good measure. Upon finding out they are related, one star-crossed couple are left reeling, and this of course inevitably leads to their relationship being compared to a pineapple fritter… “It’s just wrong!” The fish and chips jokes come as thick and fast as you’d expect (“He seems chipper!”), while a Seagull named Chekhov (geddit?) proves a subtly intertextual jester—and yes, Seagull swooped on a fair few chippies not safely enough wrapped up in butcher’s paper.

