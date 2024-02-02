Review: Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear at Heath Ledger Theatre
Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear at Heath Ledger Theatre
Sunday, January 28, 2024
King Lear is readying his mighty kingdom to be divvied up between his daughters. But who is most deserving? It’s the beloved Shakespearean tragedy we know so well.
Except that this is Bogan Shakespeare, so our King Lear is the proud owner of a fish and chips empire; Cicerello’s in Fremantle, in fact. With strong competition coming from (the Earl of) Gloucester’s eatery Joe’s Fish Shack nearby, the local references are once again a relatable highlight for audiences.
Back in their beloved Heath Ledger Theatre, the homegrown troupe have become one of Fringe World’s most spectacular successes across nine seasons (last year’s Hamlet became the first Fringe show to sell out the State Theatre’s largest venue, not bad for locals).
Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear
If there’s a few less characters and just a little less that’s overtly ‘bogan’ about this iteration of Shakespeare, it doesn’t lack for laughs. These characters put the tragic in tragedy, with a new incestual subplot not in the Bard’s original for good measure. Upon finding out they are related, one star-crossed couple are left reeling, and this of course inevitably leads to their relationship being compared to a pineapple fritter…
“It’s just wrong!”
The fish and chips jokes come as thick and fast as you’d expect (“He seems chipper!”), while a Seagull named Chekhov (geddit?) proves a subtly intertextual jester—and yes, Seagull swooped on a fair few chippies not safely enough wrapped up in butcher’s paper.
Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear
Of course, King Lear is a tragedy so very few of the characters struggle long with their flaws before more bloody treachery ensues. Particular props must go to the water-soaked finale and its DIY production values; like the rest of the night, it’s an absolute hoot. Creator and star Dean Lovatt is in his element here; in the dual roles of King Lear and Gloucester, he is able to casually quote Shakespearean verse in all its verbose poeticism, but is never above throwing in a “Fuck you, Goneril!” at the end.
It will be interesting to see what BS Productions come up with next year for the all-important 10 year anniversary, but their popularity suggests that engaging in something more epic may even be on the cards, and certainly this is an hour that always goes too fast. Could they perhaps go a little longer and with some production shocks and intermissions to take these Shakespearean tales to another level? We suspect the Bard would approve.
Bogan Shakespeare: King Lear continues until this Sunday, February 4 at Heath Ledger Theatre. Tickets are on sale here.
HARVEY RAE