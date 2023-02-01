Review: Ben Hart at The Rechabite

Ben Hart: Live at The Rechabite

Tuesday, January 30, 2023

7.5/10

On Tuesday, West-End star and multi-award-winning magician Ben Hart captivated The Rechabite stage in his Perth debut, with his signature style of immersive storytelling and staggering illusions.

Entering onto a bare stage, with merely a camera, tripod, and small box of tricks, it was clear that Hart was not reliant on the high-octane, flashy trimmings and costumes so often relied upon by Fringe World magicians. Rather, Ben Hart: Live created a strong sense of audience-performer intimacy within the large venue, using video technology and several dynamic staging spaces to deliver an up-close-and-personal show; particularly impressive for a venue suited more to the extravagant.

A striking feature of Hart’s stage presence was his overwhelming sincerity, particularly when articulating his passion for magic, and his belief that real ‘magic’ existed everywhere. His ability to captivate the audience with truly beautiful moments of storytelling while seamlessly executing the seemingly impossible, was as impressive a feat as the magic itself.

Audiences enjoyed traditional card and coin tricks with exciting twists, alongside newer tricks created by Hart himself, impressive Uri Geller-inspired illusions, and beautifully designed sleights of hand, all interlaced with charming narratives and endearingly goofy moments of magical bravado. A particularly enjoyable element throughout the show was Hart’s ironic ‘commitment’ to transparency, often inviting the audience to follow along and invigilate his trickery in inventive and engaging ways.

Sadly, for his opening performance, The Rechabite crowd was slow to warm to the illusions, in part due to the limited crowd work at the show’s beginning. It was clear that Hart struggled with this quieter crowd, and certain elements of the performance did feel less enthusiastic as a result. However, his strong charisma and dangerously sharp wit enabled him to respond hilariously to the lacklustre responses, creating some of the show’s most memorable and comedic moments through improvisation and banter, particularly in response to audience heckles and reactions.

Ben Hart: Live was a highly entertaining showcase of impressive illusions and thoughtful storytelling. Despite being one of the smaller-scale shows on this year’s Rechabite stage, Hart certainly holds his own in this captivating, entertaining and well-executed performance.

BEC WELDON

