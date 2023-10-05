Review: Ben Catley at Ellington Jazz Club

Ben Catley at Ellington Jazz Club

Sunday, October 1, 2023 To bastardise The Beatles: Ben Catley is a guitar man, north of England way

Now he’s hit the Ellington in good old WA

And if you will go to hear him this is what you’ll see … A tour de force of contemporary acoustic guitar styles, some songs but mainly instrumentals (this week at least) played with energy, sensitivity, imagination and verve. A virtuoso guitarist, Ben Catley writes dynamic music that shifts seamlessly from the intricate and delicate to the wild and fractious. A twelve-year resident of Perth, Catley has recently returned from a tour of England. He was grateful to be ‘home.’ As he said, “although it’s always tough to make a living as a musician, it’s much tougher in the UK. The Perth music scene is easier and friendlier." His set the other night ran for eighty minutes straight. By the end everyone was pumped. Excitedly, people bonded around the experience. As a Polish guy put it, “that was a biggie." He wasn’t wrong. Catley lists as his influences contemporary guitarists, Jon Gomm and Eric Mongrain, past masters Joe Satriani and Ben Harper, pianist Ludivico Einaudi, as well as the Delta Blues of Son House and Robert Johnson and his first love, heavy metal. That’s a diverse range for a completely self-taught musician. Clearly, he listens closely and learns.

Ben Catley

His specialty style is what he calls 'over-the-neck finger-tapping,’ where his right hand often reaches over his left to play the lower end of the neck. His is also a master of the capo, utilising an open bass E string that allows for high-open tuned chords underpinned by deep bass progressions. Effective and stylish, it’s a clever way to extend the harmonic range of his music and introduce a drone element. The piano influence is also key. It shifts his style away from chord-centric tunes to a more classical style of bass lines and treble runs, peppered with finger tapping. His only, much-loved guitar is a classic Australian Maton that he subtly enhances through a variety of effects pedals. He also utilises a vocal harmonizer—which he uses sparingly to add a gentle echo to his choruses. His other vocal trick is to sing into the sound hole of his guitar, bouncing his voice off the strings to create a superb echoing reverb. He began with two instrumentals, the first unnamed, the second Slightly Splendid – a gentle way to edge the packed house into the show. He followed with a wild song, The Place That I Left. With foot percussion, the tempo picked up and his hands began to fly up and down the frets. Written about Newcastle in the UK where Catley grew up, he seemed to use this song to excise a slight homesickness. Next was a short untitled instrumental—delicate and glorious, like sunlight dancing across a wind-rippled lake—that he followed with a punchy blues track Running, that ended with a classic AC/DC riff. Of late Catley has been experimenting with his home studio. His idea is to capture the instrumentals as he is composing them to give them a fresh spontaneity. Cloud Cabins, the title track from his recent EP, was a case in point. The delicate finger picking jumped midway to a wild plectrum-strummed orgasm.

Ben Catley