Review: AWOL at State Theatre Centre of WA

AWOL: 2 Old Men Escape From A Care Home & Go To A Metal Festival at Rehearsal Room 1 at State Theatre Centre of WA

Saturday, January 22, 2025

Subtitled “2 Old Men Escape From A Care Home & Go To A Metal Festival,” AWOL isn’t pulling any punches about what’s about to happen. Canadian Jon Patterson and Aussie Shane Adamczak play a variety of characters in this two-person play, which is cleverly constructed and hilariously presented.

Starting with a short introduction in which they admit they get two main types along to the show—seniors and metalheads… or seniors who are metalheads, and fair enough, both groups are well represented, as well as others just looking for a fun show. They found one.

Primarily playing our protagonists Neville (doddery, shaky and pleasantly mellow) and Cyril (disgruntled and angered by the world), the duo also throw themselves into characters as diverse as Cyril’s granddaughter Lily; the manager of Primrose House care home, Rebecca, who is under investigation for her lack of quality care for the residents; good-natured stoner nurse Patrick; festival drug dealer and casualty of his own supply, The Menu Man; and more.

It’s a fast-paced show sprinkled with snippets of some great rock songs (Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden) as well as a little Genesis and Jennifer Rush (unfortunately integral to the plot). It’s also not just heavy metal laughs—there are some surprisingly dark subjects tackled, including Nev’s sordid biker gang past, the reality of oncoming dementia and decline, and more.

Once they learn Lily is in a metal band named Abscess and playing the Monsters of Death Festival somewhere near Rockingham, they resolve to attend, but knowing Belinda will never allow that, they swipe Patrick’s swipe card—they have evidence of him smoking and toking on the job—and do a runner.

The staff catch up with them at the festival, but not before they encounter a biker from Nev’s dark past, crowd surf, Cyril encounters the Menu Man, and once he’s come down, tells Lily how proud he is of her, leaps from the speaker stacks, and breaks the fourth wall a few times with hilarious results.

AWOL is a great show and a must-see—catching its Australian debut was a pleasure.

SHANE PINNEGAR

