Review: Amyl and the Sniffers at Port Beach Brewery

Amyl and the Sniffers at Port Beach Brewery

w/ Bob Vylan, Miss Kaninna

Saturday, January 18, 2025

On a crisp summery night alongside the Indian Ocean, Amyl and the Sniffers burned red hot at the Port Beach Brewery in Fremantle. Armed with their trademark brash pub-rock anthems, the Melbourne quartet tore through a set of fan favourites intermixed with new standouts that showcased their latest release, Cartoon Darkness. Even though it is just the third night on the group’s 2025 World Tour, the band, led by the enigmatic bikini top and briefs-clad Amy Taylor, played without regard for the gruelling eight months on the road that lies ahead of them.

Miss Kaninna

First up on the night was the unashamedly outspoken and brash Miss Kaninna. Hailing from Tasmania, the Naarm-based hip-hop artist has gone from strength to strength since hitting the scene in 2023. Embodying the belief that personal is political, Miss Kaninna did not shy away from her opinions on stage in a way that very few opening acts would dare.

In between her slick, electro-infused, hip-hop-flavoured tracks, Kaninna was happy to stop and chat, taking in topics that ranged from her origin story, the power of the Matriarch, and her journey of self-discovery towards female empowerment. Such on-stage artistic decisions indicate what is most important to Kanina, and it is a brashness that bangers such as Pinnacle Beach, which features the line, “I like bad girls, who do what they want,” and set closer Blak Britney permit her.

Up next, Bob Vylan proved more than capable of maintaining the hype and political stylings that Kaninna brought to the stage. The British duo, made up of Bob on vocals and Bobby on drums, were equal parts captivating and charismatic, as they literally bounced through their grimey take on punk rock despite no guitars being present on stage. Less inclined to take to their soapbox than the opener, the group’s hostility and anger against the current political landscape were encased in the group’s lyrics and onstage energy.

Mid-set standout Wicked & Bad, with its references to digging up Maggie’s grave, storming Downing, eating the rich, and burning buildings, was full of pent-up energy, which Bob’s stage dive into the crowd at the track’s climax served as catharsis. The seemingly sweet Pretty Songs was the standout of the set, with its angsty chorus of “Sing a song, a pretty little song, that’s alright, but I’d rather fight” and Bob’s second stage dive of the night imbued the venue with a gleeful high energy.

Amyl & The Sniffers

After the briefest of respites for the sweaty audience, Amyl and the Sniffers took to the stage to rapturous applause. Crowd favourite and call to arms for outsiders, Freaks to the Front was an early highlight, while recent single Jerkin—Amy’s hilariously blue yet poignantly clever clap back at her critics—was sung word for word by the pit. Declan Marten’s muscular riffage extolled newer tracks Tiny Bikini and Chewing Gum and demonstrated the guitarist’s continued evolution as both a player and songwriter.

Elsewhere in the set, Security brought about another epic singalong throughout the venue, while the slower Big Dreams and boogie-rock of Me and The Girls hinted at the broader range of musical ideas that the band possess outside their punk rock roots.

On the home stretch, the band sprinted to the finish line with a trio of absolute bangers: You Should Not Be Doing That, Facts and Hertz. Leaving the stage briefly, the band bounded back on stage, still amazingly full of energy, to launch into a one-song encore of GFT from the band’s debut self-titled. While looking like they could continue on for hours and hours, the crowd was almost relieved to be given a chance to catch their breaths.

Amyl & The Sniffers

And as the Australian-country twang of John Williamson’s Old Man Emu played out over the speakers, bassist Gus and Amy square-danced with one another, ultimately symbolising the band’s modus operandi. Yes, there’s political angst, hatred of gender inequalities, and absolute frustration at critics’ attempts to cut down the tall poppies that the Sniffers have become, but ultimately there is a deep-seated plea for fun. And from the multitude of smiles present upon punters’ faces as they exited the venue, it was evident that Amy and co. had once again succeeded as planned.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Photos by Linda Dunjey

