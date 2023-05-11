Review: alt-J at HBF Stadium 

alt-J at HBF Stadium

w/ Royel Otis

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Since exploding onto the scene in 2012 with their world-beating album An Awesome Wave – a fresh, exciting debut, full of great songs, intricate arrangements, harmonic vocals and unique sounds. It was good enough to win them the prestigious Mercury Prize, which saw overexcited zealots eager to label them The Next Big Thing or The Next Radiohead. A compliment, but a huge weight of expectation that no band wants. They were catapulted onto the global stage and entered a year of intense touring – honing their sound and gaining many accolades, including Breezeblocks taking out the No. 3 spot in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2012 (it probably should have been No. 1, only beaten by Of Monsters and Men and Macklemore)

After the huge success of their debut, the difficult second album This Is All Yours, released the following year, aimed to capitalise on the fame, seemed to miss the mark mostly, as they tried to recreate the magic, and dealt with a band member leaving. On their third album RELAXER they tried hard to push themselves in different directions with little success – even releasing a remix album featuring some top hip hop MCs. A bold, artistic experiment, but on the whole, it didn’t quite work.

With the next album, it was crucial they hit the mark and played to their strengths. alt-J have always possessed an almost indefinable quality that makes them special. They don’t sound like anyone else and pull from a diverse range of influences. The original four members all met studying at Leeds University and started playing around with a unique fusion of indie guitar rock with modern electronic production, as well as more classical elements of chamber music, English folk, choir harmonies, with the odd bit of Gregorian chanting.

Their sound was always enigmatic and mysterious. The name of the band itself is ambiguous. alt-J is actually the Mac keyboard shortcut for the Greek alphabet Delta triangle symbol, which in itself is used in mathematics to represent change in a variable. Suffice to say they’re an intelligent band who put a lot of thought into their music.

Their latest album, 2022’s The Dream was a welcome return to form. Easily their best since their debut, they seemed to have rediscovered their mojo and the exotic, dark allure that captured people’s attention in the first place. And have also taken onboard more broad influences such as blues, funk and house into their typically English eccentric sound, with immaculately produced, well-crafted songs.

The album came out last year and their Australian tour was originally scheduled for September last year, but was postponed, so it was good to finally see the band back in Perth – at the end of a national tour. As an added treat, they also played Groovin The Moo down in Bunbury the night before. Though with many fans attending that festival, this also seemed to contribute to a smaller crowd at HBF Stadium.

Royel Otis scored the national support slot for the alt-J tour, also playing GTM. The young Sydney band have made a big impact in the last couple years. The core duo and namesake of the band are Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, and they have a distinct sound and know how to write a tune. Their potential has been noticed and they’ve had the opportunity to tour and record around the UK and Europe, working with several high-profile producers.

Coming on round 8pm, they had a decent crowd and showed everyone why they’re such a hyped band at the moment. Their songs are catchy and their on-stage energy infectious, with the audience giving them a warm reception.

The title track from their just released EP Sofa King is a joyous tune and features the repeated passionate refrain “You’re so fucking gorgeous.” Jangly guitars with insistent driving riffs, and glorious, carefree vocals. It was their first time in Perth, though one of the guys said he grew up here. It seemed like they’d been having a great tour and making the most of it, with a fairly loose vibe onstage and band talking over each other between songs.

While the core duo are behind the songs, as a live unit the band features two guitars, drums and a keyboardist (who added synth harmonics, bass and vocals, but was hidden in the darkness stage-left). Their sound is a mix of youthful garage rock and indie, with shimmering synths and guitars, and sun-drenched, reverb-soaked vocals – recalling the retro rock ‘n’ roll vibes of bands like The Drums, Beach Fossils and Real Estate.