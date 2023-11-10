Review: All Time Low at Metro City

Opening the set with Lost in Stereo from their third album Nothing Personal, the atmosphere erupted from the very beginning. From there, the band tore through an impressive set list that covered the last two decades and boasted something for everyone from their fan base. The close-to-capacity crowd, made up mostly of the fairer sex, made the decibel range increase dramatically whenever they played one of their top songs, and there were plenty to get through!

Now twenty years in, All Time Low are worthy of all their accolades. Comprised of Alex Gaskarth on vocals and guitar, Jack Barakat on lead guitar, Rian Dawson on drums and Zack Merrick on bass, their stage presence is relentless and energised, and the crowd was delighted by their authentically styled rock show. There was no need for dramatic visual effects, just good stage lighting and good music that made Metro City feel like a perfect storm of stadium vibes and a nightclub rock gig.

Over the years, All Time Low have evolved musically to follow popular music trends whilst remaining relatively simple and humble. The most recent collaboration with Avril Lavigne, Fake As Hell, was featured in their set, demonstrating the incline of the band's vision and trajectory.

Renowned for their vigorous touring ethics, the band has expressed they found the covid years tough, as the world stage was limited due to the pandemic. But on Wednesday night it was clear they were happy to be back in Australia, sharing the fun they had exploring Rottnest Island during the day before the show.