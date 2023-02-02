Review: All the Best Roles are Written for Men at Hayman Theatre

All the Best Roles are Written for Men at Hayman Theatre @ Curtin University

Saturday, January 29, 2023

7.5/10

Kate O’Sullivan took to the Hayman Theatre stage with her incredibly personal and passionate musical cabaret All the Best Roles Are Written for Men.

This expose into the male-dominated performance industry and its impact on the live art that Australia produces had important things to say about the impact of gender-constraints on the representation and employment of non-male-identifying people in the creative industries. O’Sullivan’s STEM background certainly shone through in her thorough and well-researched statistics, building a strong argument across the show for greater equality and diversity.

Creating moments of light and shade throughout the performance, O’Sullivan took the audience on an illuminating journey, including insights from the Perth theatre community and her own experiences to build a less flattering, but necessary image of a beloved, but flawed industry. While her discussions were clearly relevant and well thought-out, a greater sense of guidance for the audience, who were clearly interested in the message of the show, would have been ideal. Without a form of call to action, or the offering of solutions, her strongly worded and well-executed messages sadly did not have the same persuasion.

Incorporating songs from many beloved musicals to make her points, O’Sullivan delivered high energy renditions, which filled the small Hayman theatre. O’Sullivan’s overall musicality was strong, complimented with her animated and expressive embodiment of characters in each moment, she had no issue in bringing the songs to life.

Her passion for storytelling was palpable in the highly immersive performance, through which O’Sullivan’s anger, frustration, and often remorse was well tempered with comedic research insights and sardonic observations. Her clever writing and good understanding of pace made for an entertaining piece of contemporary theatre. While there were moments in which O’Sullivan’s performance felt over-exaggerated, this was probably owing more to the rapidity with which O’Sullivan moved between emotions and scenes, tackling a behemoth of a topic. Overall, the show was well-planned and strong in its delivery of messaging and theme.

Judging by the passion and strength of this show and its messages, O’Sullivan is certainly a performer to watch. Her energy, stage presence and conviction are highly engaging, and her ability to tell meaningful stories made this show interesting and affective.

BEC WELDON

Prev x