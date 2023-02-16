Review: A Musical History Tour of Perth

A Musical History Tour of Perth at Perth Cultural Centre

Saturday, February 11, 2023

7.5/10

Music lovers and history buffs unite in this delightful tour through the notorious, the glamorous and the forgotten sites and stories of Perth’s colourful music history.

A 2.5 hour, 4.6km stroll, bop and boogie through demolished buildings, reclaimed sites, reconstructed relics and modern renegades is not, at first glance, the first experience that came to mind when one thinks of a ‘Fringe Festival.’ However, armed with silent disco headphones, old photographs, great music, and a highly charismatic host, the Musical History Tour of Perth, presented by Hidden DeTours, certainly held its own amid the festival noise.

The tour took a uniquely artistic approach to delivering its highly researched, high energy, historical adventure. All punters wore a pair of silent disco headphones through which tour guide Jane Hebiton spoke, sang and told stories of shenanigans past. This overcome the potential difficulty of loud city streets and gave the tour a greater sense of accessibility and intimacy. It was also surprisingly effective over long distances, particularly in toilet break moments!

Dressed impeccably, and teeming with energy, Hebiton impressively delivered the entire 2.5-hour tour without losing an inch of grace or humour. Narrating as she walked, sharing jokes, stories and delighting audiences with her great voice, she was a fantastic host.

Guided in a large loop around the Perth Cultural Centre, Northbridge, St George’s Terrace and the CBD, Hebiton identified lost and forgotten buildings, and linked stories of big names and emerging artists to once beloved nightclubs, theatres and ballrooms. This tour was clearly a passion project for both Hebiton, and Monique Boucher, company owner and dedicated researcher for this tour, who also accompanied the group. Hearing Hebiton’s animated retellings of her own stories and experiences, amid the stories from the tour script gave the tour a charmingly personal touch, as did her enthusiasm and respect for the stories and anecdotes provided by audience members.

The soundtracking of the experience was exciting, and maintained the energy of the tour, with Hebiton playing hit songs and hidden gems from the bands and buildings she referenced. Even for those who had not lived through the tour’s more recent histories (70s and 80s), the inclusivity of popular chart-toppers, alongside less well-known ‘bops’ ensured that no one felt excluded in the blur of cultural references.

It was great to see the referencing of a range of cultural experiences and community representation through the tour, a credit to Boucher’s thorough research and commitment to elevating hidden histories. With important discussions of the Coolbaroo Club and Aboriginal musical contributions, queer spaces and identities and female-driven music, much of the content was inclusive and diverse.

For those uncertain about the walk, the website is clear about the access requirements, duration and distance of the tour, and the tour experience was as described. The pacing across the two hours was steady and slow. The audience were given ample opportunities to sit where possible or lean against buildings, and the two-handed delivery by Hebiton and Boucher ensured that everyone could travel at their own pace. There were some inclines and hills to navigate, but as the tour kept to the main city streets, the walkways were mostly flat. Walking shoes were definitely required though!

While 2.5 hours saw the delivery of a jam-packed tour full of important stops and in-depth research, there were moments where its length was noticeable. Irrespective of Hebiton’s energetic and captivating delivery, and Boucher’s clever writing and research, the volume of tour content could have benefitted from been somewhat shortened. There was, however, something quite fitting about the experience of watching the city transform from its afternoon stupor into darkened evening, with buildings brightly lit, a backdrop to so many of the stories the audience heard that night.

For the young and the old, the groovers, the rockers or the punk-ish miscreants, this tour will delight, educate and move you. A must-see, unique experience at this year’s Festival!

BEC WELDON

