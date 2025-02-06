Review: A Day on the Green with The Script at Burswood Park

A Day on the Green with The Script at Burswood Park

w/ Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The late afternoon faded to night as the crowd quickly filled the venue, buzzing in anticipation of the evening’s performances. After a traditional Welcome to Country, the show kicked off with a set from pop-rock New York band X Ambassadors. The three-piece delivered a high-energy performance that set the tone for the evening, opening with their hit song Renegades, followed up by Wings to Fly. They then dove into Smoke on a Highway from their latest album Townie, capturing their small-town roots and carefree youth, with lyrics about driving around and smoking weed.

X Ambassadors

The band’s frontman, Sam Harris, shared some heartfelt stories about their late teacher, Todd Peterson, who inspired him to get on stage and perform. It was a genuine tribute, and the crowd felt the emotions. The band’s set then included Happy People (a collaboration with Jack Ross and Teddy Swims) and Fallout, with an especially emotional version of Unsteady rounding out their last moments on stage.

Montaigne

Sydney indie singer Montaigne took the stage with a tight three-piece band, delivering a stellar set, with highlights like Make Me Feel So and a new track, It’s All About the Money. She engaged the crowd, jokingly thanking the crew for their hard work and bringing a fresh energy to the evening.

Calum Scott

English pop singer Calum Scott took the spotlight next, starting his set with a haunting piano solo. His vocal delivery on tracks like Ways to Love You and This Love captured the audience’s attention, as did his raw and emotional storytelling about love and heartbreak. After inviting the crowd to sing along to his song Roots, Scott drew the set to a close with his hit cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own. He thanked The Script for having him on tour and expressed his gratitude toward the audience for helping change his life.

The Script

By nightfall, it was time for The Script to take centre stage. The Irish rock trio kicked things off with For You, followed by the high-energy Superhero, getting the audience pumped up and waving their hands in the air. Their set was a journey through their greatest hits, from the crowd favorite The Man Who Can’t Be Moved to If You Could See Me Now, a tribute to their late guitarist Mark Sheehan.

The band’s vulnerability shone through during Inside Out, their new single about mental health, and they slowed things down with The Six Degrees of Separation, where the audience could feel the emotional depth of the track.

As the night progressed, the crowd was treated to a collection of both old and new songs, with Nothing being a particularly wild, reckless anthem about heartbreak and drunken nights. They also played For the First Time, evoking nostalgia for their early days before fame.

The Script

The show closed with an unforgettable encore, beginning with Who We Are and Breakeven, which saw Calum Scott return to the stage to sing alongside The Script. The audience was on fire, singing every word. Finally, the night ended with Hall of Fame, where everyone held their phone lights up, creating a constellation of stars in the crowd. The band dedicated the show to Perth and to Australia, closing with flare effects at the edge of the stage, giving a perfect visual send-off to an incredible night.

From the moment the first note rang out to the final chorus, the concert was a journey through some of the most iconic anthems of our time, as well as a showcase of raw emotion, personal connections, and electric performances. Each performing artist brought something unique to the table, with the night full of heart, music, and memories that will last for years to come.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Jarrad Seng

Prev x