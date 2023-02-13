Review: A Bunch of Celts at Rubix Bar

A Bunch of Celts at Rubix Bar

Thursday, February, 9, 2023

7.5/10

On Thursday evening, comedians from across the British Isles took to the Fringe World stage to deliver an entertaining night of stand-up comedy in A Bunch of Celts.

Despite the small crowd at the Rubix Bar, comedians Vladimir McTavish, Martin Mor and Donal Vaughan took the stage by storm, delivering one-line zingers and laugh-out-loud stories, in their own comedic styles.

Opening the show was Scottish comedian Vladimir McTavish, dressed in the most excellent tartan suit (though undoubtedly sweltering), who had the difficult role of the sacrificial performer, warming up the newly entered crowds while also delivering his set. Of the three performers, McTavish was an interesting choice for the first slot as his comedy, though amusing, sadly lacked the energy that was required to rouse the small Thursday night crowd.

McTavish’ set was certainly enjoyable, with moments of chuckle-worthy gripes about the state of the United Kingdom and the comedic experience through COVID. However, there were also several slightly awkward moments of laughing at his own jokes and attempting to half-heartedly engage with members of the audience in a thinly veiled attempt to segue his next piece. Despite this, he concluded on an entertaining note and left the crowd suitably warm and jolly as he welcomed the next act.

Martin Mor entered as the second performer. Mor’s infectious energy and charisma was immediately evident. A comedian from Northern Ireland, Mor combined clever jokes about Northern Ireland, with hilarious observations about Perth society and culture, which undoubtedly tickled the audience who were highly vocal throughout the performance.

Mor was unflappable, engaging with audience members in moments of lightning-fast improvisation and wit, and delivering some of the most memorable moments of his set. In one moment, dealing with a pair of punters quite rudely talking through the show, he effortlessly, and hilariously addressed and quietened them, without missing a beat and while still maintaining his comedic flow. Mor effectively navigated viewers through the inevitable slog that arises in the middle of any comedy show, leaving audiences howling for the final comedian.

Southern Irish comedian Donal Vaughan had arguably the easiest role in bringing home the evening, which he did effortlessly with his endearingly self-deprecating performance style. Audiences undoubtedly felt a little guilty at laughing in moments of Vaughan’s, particularly painful self-awareness, however his strong sense of effective comedic timing and composition made it difficult not to.

Combining observations of Irish history, with modern reflections on Irish culture and customs, Vaughan undoubtedly stood out for his rather surprising decision to include a science experiment within the show. With a very nervous-looking audience victim (*ahem, volunteer), his self-described combination of the ‘filth’ of his adult shows and ‘sciency’ fun of his kids shows found their spectacular pairing in this hilarious crude, and bizarrely educational pursuit.

For lovers of international comedy, this enjoyable journey through the Celtish countryside via the minds of McTavish, Mor and Vaughan will certainly entertain. With a diverse range of performance styles and topics, these three comedic miscreants hold their own among the stacked Fringe comedy line-up.

BEC WELDON

