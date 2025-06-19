Revelation Film Festival’s pick of the flicks for 2025

Lesbian Space Princess – “I think that this will be great with a crowd, to me it’s a real movie to see at the cinema.”

Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society – “It’s exciting to see a film like this being produced in WA.”

Pavements – “This is a pretty unique film, very unexpected, I wonder what an audience will make of it.”

Alice in the Cities – “The early Wim Wenders’ films were a huge part of my youth, I love this, it will be great to see again on the big screen.”

Eddington – “I haven’t seen this, it came late into the mix, I am really looking forward to it.”

A Grand Mockery – “To make an entire feature on super 8 is remarkable, I’ve watched this twice on a small screen, I’m looking forward to watching it projected on a big screen.”

Stelarc Suspending Disbelief – “I think a documentary that opens up the world of an artist is always fascinating, I always enjoy programming art and music documentaries, it’s impossible to pick a favourite….”

Pater Noster – “A cult film in every sense of the word.”

Scarlet Blue – “This feels like a discovery, One of the selection committee drew my attention to it, I love that moment of watching films people submit and wondering what they’ll be.”

September Says – “A kind of uncanny reworking of a coming of age film, I found this fascinating to watch.”