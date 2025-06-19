Revelation Film Festival’s pick of the flicks for 2025
Revelation Perth International Film Festival returns in 2025, screening at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, and The Backlot from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 13—with tickets on sale now. Showcasing 45 features and documentaries and more than 100 short films, this year’s program showcases everything from outrageous animation and genre-defining horror to poetic coming-of-age tales and restored cinematic landmarks. With less than two weeks to go until opening night, Festival Program Director Jack Sargeant sharpened his focus to bring us the Top 10 Films he’s most excited about in 2025.
Lesbian Space Princess – “I think that this will be great with a crowd, to me it’s a real movie to see at the cinema.”
Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society – “It’s exciting to see a film like this being produced in WA.”
Pavements – “This is a pretty unique film, very unexpected, I wonder what an audience will make of it.”
Alice in the Cities – “The early Wim Wenders’ films were a huge part of my youth, I love this, it will be great to see again on the big screen.”
Eddington – “I haven’t seen this, it came late into the mix, I am really looking forward to it.”
A Grand Mockery – “To make an entire feature on super 8 is remarkable, I’ve watched this twice on a small screen, I’m looking forward to watching it projected on a big screen.”
Stelarc Suspending Disbelief – “I think a documentary that opens up the world of an artist is always fascinating, I always enjoy programming art and music documentaries, it’s impossible to pick a favourite….”
Pater Noster – “A cult film in every sense of the word.”
Scarlet Blue – “This feels like a discovery, One of the selection committee drew my attention to it, I love that moment of watching films people submit and wondering what they’ll be.”
September Says – “A kind of uncanny reworking of a coming of age film, I found this fascinating to watch.”
Revelation Perth International Film Festival 2025 is screening at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, and The Backlot from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 13, 2025. The full program is online at revelationfilmfest.org