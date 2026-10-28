Resilience, reflection, and renewal with Tracy Barnett

Bridgetown local Tracey Barnett has just released her fourth album, Resilience, and will perform once again at Blues At Bridgetown, happening from Friday, November 13, to Sunday, November 15. She chats with BOB GORDON about resilience, reflection, and renewal.

Tracey Barnett’s newly released third album is called Resilience. That title resonates throughout the songs and is truly a state of being that the singer/songwriter has embraced in her personal and professional life.

“This album has certainly been a different process to previous ones,” Barnett says. “I started recording it in 2023 and didn’t complete the final track until May 2025. “This was partly due to life and health reasons but also to afford to fund it. Because recording was so stretched out, some of the songs on the original album lineup were bumped off as new songs were born that I felt needed to be there more.”

The album’s first single, Everything Is Changing, emerged in 2024, and opened the door to the sense of positive renewal spoken of across the rest of the album.

“I’ve always written about life experiences,” Barnett reflects. “Songwriting is a great tool to help me navigate, reflect, process, or speak out about all that life throws in my path.”

“I think the album reflects that I hide less of who I am. I’m slowly becoming less apologetic about myself and my music. It’s so hard to explain, but as much as I’ve felt driven to share my music, I have always felt I don’t have a right or a place to be doing it. Whether that is because I’m not good enough or I fear my songs are too personal to have meaning to others.”

Even so, Barnett has reached a place as an artist where she knows she is not alone in what she experiences. Slings and arrows may differ from one person to another, but they are all the slings and arrows of life.

“I’ve been around long enough now to know that people do resonate with what I share,” she notes. “I felt free to toss aside genres, any thoughts of how people may want my music to be and just create the songs the way I felt they wanted to be. Of course I want people to enjoy them, but this time it was much more about me.”

Keen to share the background to her new music, Barnett has started a micro-pod series called Chats With Trace, exploring the songs on Resilience. Naturally, the songs are being shared on the road as well, with Barnett making her way around the state as you read.

“Life has been so different to when I’ve toured previous albums,” she says. “Most shows have been so heartwarming, and I’ve been amazed at the longstanding supporters who have come out to support the album.

“That being said, I have also played one show, which was a stark contrast with only two ticket sales. I still played the show and gave every song everything I had. It was sad not to have more people there, but I also get it. It’s a bloody weird and challenging time in the world.”

“I have shows set through until March in WA and am still debating whether I will head over to Victoria after that or not. Every show is a gamble now more than ever. It’s just the current climate we live in. I’d like to be more sure of the future, but I’m not and can’t be, so I’m very much taking the tour for this album as it comes. I’ll explore opportunities and weigh up if I can afford to give it a go.”

What we can be sure of is that Barnett will be performing again at this year’s Blues at Bridgetown. As a local, it’s an event she’s grown up with and understandably holds deep regard for.

“I feel equal parts excitement and total imposter complex,” Barnett says. “I love the magic of the blues festival coming to town, and despite minor daydreams, the younger version of me never thought it would be possible to be one of the performers.”

“It feels like the foundation for what my music has become. My sound, my slide playing, and even my first breakthrough came from busking at this festival. If I’m honest, I don’t feel worthy but am so grateful the festival has shown my music so much support over the years.”

Tracey Barnett’s fourth album, Resilience, is out now. Tracey Barnett plays Blues At Bridgetown, happening from Friday, November 13, to Sunday, November 15, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from bluesatbridgetown.com.au

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