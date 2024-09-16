Reliving the early hours of Limbo

The heady days of Limbo Dance Club (1987-91) will be celebrated at The Rechabite this Sunday, September 22. The special event will feature original club DJs Colin Clark, Dave Jackson, JJ and Adil Bux, alongside special guests Greg Packer, Rhys Evans, Chase, Paul Clarke and Marnie Kent. BOB GORDON chats to a few of the old skool Limbo crew about the legendary Northbridge club.

Limbo Dance Club was an institution in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. What were the origins and lead-up to the opening of the venue?

Paul ‘JJ’ Chate: John Masel and Murray Peter bought the venue around mid-1986, I think. It was previously a seedy little gambling den. Anyway, we ripped into it—a new lick of paint, a new name, ’Limbo’—and a fresh, younger vibe. The music vibe was a bit all over the place. House music wasn’t a thing yet. We had a couple of guys from Dada Records playing alternative, while Adil Bux and myself played electronic/synth and disco classics.

Over 12 months, the alternative music vibe was holding the club back, and John and Murray sold the club shortly after to brothers Damien and Phil Laughnan. I was kept on and elevated to manager. Now I was pretty hip to what was the fledgling dance club scene. Immediately I wanted to strengthen the club’s brand and identity, so I designed the new logo, making sure ‘Dance Club’ was prominent. I DJ’d as much as I could, but having to manage and run the club meant we needed new DJs, Roy Jopson being one of the first.

During my time as manager, the house scene really evolved. House music was going off. Street culture/art/fashion was the thing, and I embraced it wholeheartedly. I got artists in for graffiti work and the TV wall for the MTV look, theming each night a bit different from each other. The club went from strength to strength, from three average nights a week to six banging nights.