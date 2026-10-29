Queency and WAYJO bring Queer Anthems to the big band stage

WAYJO’s 18-piece Resonance Jazz Orchestra are joining forces with Perth-based powerhouse Queency to reimagine iconic queer anthems as big, bold band arrangements. Titled Queer Anthems, the one-night-only special takes over The Rechabite on Sunday, November 8—with tickets on sale now. Ahead of the show, BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Queency to find out how the collaboration came about, the artists that paved the way for queer music culture, and what audiences can look forward to on the night.

Wow! Fronting an orchestra for Queer Anthems! That must be exciting. How did the collaboration come about?

It is absolutely thrilling indeed! I got the call from Gemma, WAYJO’s Musical Director in October last year and said yes before I could read the full offer haha! That’s how exciting this show is to me!

With so many great songs to choose from, what makes a song an ‘anthem’?

An anthem, specifically a queer one, is an iconic song that resonates through our community! It can be from a queer artist, an ally, or it can just be a powerhouse vocal song we like to belt out. There’s no definitive rule; think of an anthem as our community’s soundtrack.

For those unfamiliar with WAYJO, who are the Resonance Jazz Orchestra, and what sets them apart from other orchestras?

They’re an incredible 18-piece big jazz band, with a serious brass section, reimagining pop classic arrangements with swing and flair! As an R&B/soul singer, being backed by a brass section of this calibre is a dream come true!

What do you enjoy most about the sound of a big band, and how does performing with one differ from your usual gigs?

One word again: BRASS! I’m a sucker for a brass section, and most ensembles usually include one trumpet and one sax. Here I have the privilege to sing with an 18-piece band where brass is at the forefront; it’s insane! Being backed by such a big ensemble means I don’t need to fill the stage; I can focus on delivering vocals and emotions and tell these songs’ stories.

We’re fortunate to see more openly queer artists celebrated in the mainstream today, but that wasn’t always the case. Having been part of this show, are there any artists you particularly admire, either for the music they made or how they led the way in this space?

Freddy Mercury has to be THE name to mention here. His story is tragically inspiring, and he definitely paved the way for openly gay—and/or queer—artists these days. What was once shunned is now celebrated through his legacy, and having such an impact on culture through talent is no small feat.

If you could duet with any ‘queer music icon’ past or present, who would it be and why?

There is only one true god: Whitney Houston. She’s not only the best vocalist but the best singer who ever lived. Singing a duet with her would mean my life is complete; nothing else would top that.

Having appeared on The Voice Australia, you’re no stranger to the spotlight. Beyond the spectacle, what’s one of the most valuable things you took away from that experience?

Trust yourself; diamonds are made under pressure. I walked away with a standing ovation from the judges, and that cannot be taken away!

Queer Anthems is part of the bigger Pride Week celebrations in Perth. What does it mean to you to be part of something that celebrates diversity through music?

It means the world to me! Despite much progress being made in terms of LGBTQIA+ rights, the struggle is still ongoing. No one is free until we’re all free. Gay men used to be in the hot seat; now it’s trans people. It can be a really isolating experience, so providing safe spaces for our community is still primordial. Creating this space through a celebration of queer art is not only a privilege, but it’s also an honour. And I intend to bring these anthems the justice they deserve!

WAYJO’s 18-piece Resonance Jazz Orchestra and Queency perform Queer Anthems at The Rechabite on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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